Tesla Is Killing Two Iconic Car Models To Make Robots

During Tesla's earnings call for the 2025 fiscal year, the company's CEO Elon Musk announced that the vehicle maker will "basically stop the production" of its Model S and Model X cars in the next quarter to focus on producing the company's Optimus humanoid robots. "It's time to bring the Model S and X program to an end with an honorable discharge, because we're really moving into a future that's based on autonomy."

With that, the second vehicle Tesla ever produced, and which has been on the market for over 14 years, is now being phased out alongside the Model X, which has been in production since 2015. With that said, Tesla will continue to produce the Model 3 and Model Y, which were the two best-selling EVs of 2025 in the U.S.

Musk also says Tesla will continue to support Model S and Model X vehicles for years to come, and consumers will be able to buy them while supply lasts. Once they're gone, that will be it, as Tesla's Fremont factory will shift its focus to manufacturing Optimus robots.