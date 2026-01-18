4 Cool Robots You Might Have Missed From CES 2026

Truth be told, I didn't fight Unitree's new G1 robots, but they were a great sensation at CES 2026. Not only that, but the company put two G1 robots into a fight in Las Vegas. While the boxing fight was more clunky than impressive, it proved that these robots are stable and can perform moves that humanoid robots couldn't just a while ago.

In fact, technology has advanced so much that these weren't the only robots fighting. A few weeks ago, BGR reported on another company called EngineAI, which developed a robot that can kick its CEO with impressive power.

This company, which makes the "Real Steel" movie look a lot closer to reality than before, has unveiled its T800 robot to the Western audience at CES 2026. The EngineAI T800 features an innovative high-torque joint module architecture that allows the robot to perform martial arts movements and deliver stronger kicks than other robots. While it's unclear when EngineAI will sell these robots in the West, you can already buy the Unitree G1 robot. Your friend -– or even you –- could have a humanoid robot at home in 2026.