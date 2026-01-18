4 Cool Robots You Might Have Missed From CES 2026
CES 2026 is already behind us, but it's easy to miss some of the coolest announcements at a trade show as giant as this one. This year, I saw new technology, iPhone accessories, AI-enabled devices, and more. Interestingly, the Las Vegas Convention Center had pretty much the entire North Hall focused on humanoid robots.
While long-time BGR readers will be familiar with Neura's 4NE1 humanoid robot, which we covered during IFA 2025, there was a lot more to be seen at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. These are some of the most exciting robots at the show, and they might impact the lives of everyday consumers in the future. While not all of them look as friendly as the 4NE1 bot, some others are just perfect for Vegas.
Unitree G1 and EngineAI T800 fighting robots
Truth be told, I didn't fight Unitree's new G1 robots, but they were a great sensation at CES 2026. Not only that, but the company put two G1 robots into a fight in Las Vegas. While the boxing fight was more clunky than impressive, it proved that these robots are stable and can perform moves that humanoid robots couldn't just a while ago.
In fact, technology has advanced so much that these weren't the only robots fighting. A few weeks ago, BGR reported on another company called EngineAI, which developed a robot that can kick its CEO with impressive power.
This company, which makes the "Real Steel" movie look a lot closer to reality than before, has unveiled its T800 robot to the Western audience at CES 2026. The EngineAI T800 features an innovative high-torque joint module architecture that allows the robot to perform martial arts movements and deliver stronger kicks than other robots. While it's unclear when EngineAI will sell these robots in the West, you can already buy the Unitree G1 robot. Your friend -– or even you –- could have a humanoid robot at home in 2026.
Agibot has a full new lineup of robots
Isaac Asimov's "I, Robot" seems closer each day. So far, we're still living in the light part of the novel, as companies like Agibot show funny and cool robots that can make nice poses to take selfies with you, mimic your TikTok's best moves, or even serve you a drink –- if someone else prepared it, of course.
During CES 2026, the company introduced the new A2 Series, made of full-sized humanoid robots. Just like XPENG creates humanoid robots, Agibot focuses these robots on the corporate market to work as guides for presentations and showrooms.
The X2 Series is focused on entertainment, research, and education. This robot can, for example, be rented to dance at a concert or a birthday party. Finally, the G2 Series has a focus on factories as it has wheels instead of legs. A company representative told me that wheels help save battery life and make more sense in these flat-surface environments. Agibot has become the leader of B2B humanoid robot shipments in 2025, and it wants to ship even more in 2026.
Sharpa's SharpaWave robot can do a lot
Sharpa also introduced its humanoid robot, which features a human-scale robotic hand. Sharpa highlighted its new robot performing several tasks with its hand, even though these tasks were really specific. On the company stand, CES visitors could see the SharpaWave bot crafting a paper windmill, playing blackjack, taking photos, and more.
The robot took some time to perform all these movements, and it felt as if it were triple-checking before every action. Still, the creation of this hand is a scientific and technological breakthrough that shows companies are closer to making robots more efficient and capable of doing human tasks. After all, humanoid robots look the way they do not because we get less scared with something that resembles us, but because we shaped the world for humans, and now companies need to make robots fit into this world, not the other way around. Sharpa says this new robotic hand features 22 active degrees of freedom, and it can almost handle tools with human precision.