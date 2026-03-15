The Two Disastrous Sci-Fi Movies That Prove Tim Burton Should Avoid The Genre

Filmmaker Tim Burton is renowned for his signature gothic horror style, a blend of eerie, surreal worlds, macabre topics, and spindly, eccentric characters often making his films instantly recognizable and favorites for many. But Burton isn't a filmmaker who likes to stick to one genre.

Burton has directed, produced, and written movies covering a range of genres over the years. He's made us laugh with comedies like "Beetlejuice," taken on the caped crusader in action flicks like "Batman," pulled on our heartstrings in romantic dramas like "Big Fish," made Halloween a Christmas staple with "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and even managed to adapt an award-winning musical for the big screen with "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Like many filmmakers, Burton's movies have seen varying levels of box office and critical success over the years, but there's one genre he's notably struggled to crack: sci-fi. Below, we look at Burton's two big sci-fi flops — and what went wrong.