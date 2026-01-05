The Worst Planet Of The Apes Movie Stole Tech From A Cult Sci-Fi Flick

Making movies can be pretty difficult, especially when it comes to crafting practical effects and wardrobes for extras. It's not uncommon for a flick to use whatever it can to get a film finished, with one of the most famous examples being the original 1978 "Halloween" movie using a modified mask of Captain James T. Kirk from "Star Trek" for antagonist Michael Myers. Of course, sometimes movies can get a little too liberal with borrowing certain objects and props.

While it takes a little creativity to find a new use for an old computer monitor, Hollywood creators have no problem finding ways to reuse certain items to get the best footage for their films. However, the results aren't always spectacular, and some fans catch when movies reuse certain objects. For the 2001 film "The Planet of the Apes" — a remake largely considered one of the worst in the franchise – the film borrowed items from the cult-classic film "Starship Troopers," and folks took notice.

While a movie that's highly reviewed and is accurate to the point that even NASA gives it credit can be all well and good, there's something about seeing a goofy movie borrowing from another film that can be a different kind of entertaining, even if it may be slightly distracting.