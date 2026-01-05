The Worst Planet Of The Apes Movie Stole Tech From A Cult Sci-Fi Flick
Making movies can be pretty difficult, especially when it comes to crafting practical effects and wardrobes for extras. It's not uncommon for a flick to use whatever it can to get a film finished, with one of the most famous examples being the original 1978 "Halloween" movie using a modified mask of Captain James T. Kirk from "Star Trek" for antagonist Michael Myers. Of course, sometimes movies can get a little too liberal with borrowing certain objects and props.
While it takes a little creativity to find a new use for an old computer monitor, Hollywood creators have no problem finding ways to reuse certain items to get the best footage for their films. However, the results aren't always spectacular, and some fans catch when movies reuse certain objects. For the 2001 film "The Planet of the Apes" — a remake largely considered one of the worst in the franchise – the film borrowed items from the cult-classic film "Starship Troopers," and folks took notice.
While a movie that's highly reviewed and is accurate to the point that even NASA gives it credit can be all well and good, there's something about seeing a goofy movie borrowing from another film that can be a different kind of entertaining, even if it may be slightly distracting. Check out the details below, and keep this in mind the next time you're at a movie-based trivia night — we won't even ask you to split your prize with us if you win.
2001's Planet of the Apes borrowed helmets from a cult sci-fi flick
If you're not familiar, "Starship Troopers" is a 1997 sci-fi movie directed by Paul Verhoeven — who's famous for another mind-bending sci-fi movie based on a short story – and starring Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, and Jake Busey. This cult-classic tells the story of Earth at war with alien insects in the distant future, and at the of time of this writing, it holds a 72% Tomatometer rating and a 70% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As many "Starship Troopers" characters are futuristic soldiers, the film's production crafted over 1,000 individual uniforms, including a slew of helmets. These items would go on to be used in other movies and shows, including the Joss Whedon series "Firefly."
However, one notable movie that features these helmets is Tim Burton's infamous "Planet of the Apes." The film follows the original 1963 novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle and tells the story of an Air Force pilot who finds himself on a mysterious planet inhabited by beasts. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, and Helena Bonham Carter, the "Starship Troopers" helmets appear at the end of the movie, though with a fresh coat of black paint. They're most prominent on the infantry, and should be rather easy to spot.
If you want to compare for yourself, "Starship Troopers" is streaming on Paramount+ at the time of this writing, or you can rent it from Apple TV or Amazon video. "Planet of the Apes," on the other hand, is streaming on Hulu, YouTube TV, and FXNow, with options to rent from Apple TV or Amazon Video as well.