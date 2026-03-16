The Beloved Marvel Disney Plus Series That Nearly Got Canceled After Test Screenings

Believe it or not, sometimes audiences can be a little off the mark in regard to what's actually good or bad. Most of the time we don't even know what we want from Marvel. That was precisely what happened with one of the best television shows to ever squeeze its way into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prior to its stupendously warm reception, the show that starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley returning as Trevor Slattery, "Wonder Man," was put through its paces by test audiences, who didn't like what they saw.

Appearing on The Watch podcast, showrunner Andrew Guest explained how he came close to panicking about the show's future after getting feedback from an audience who had watched the first two episodes. "When we tested the first two episodes, which we did in front of an audience, and it didn't test all that great because a lot of people were confused by the show," Guest explained. "I was like, okay, now they're going to say, 'Let's change it.'"

Thankfully, though, Marvel Studios stood strong with Guest and the project he delivered, albeit while concluding the audience wasn't necessarily wrong about what they'd seen. The issue was that what they were trying to sell didn't line up with what the test audience had been given. Things needed to change, but "Wonder Man" as a whole wasn't factored into the alterations.