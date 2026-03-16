Gen Z Is Ditching Streaming For Physical Media - Here's Why

Streaming services that allow us to watch movies and TV shows and listen to music may seem like they dominate the media marketplace, however, Gen Z is leading the charge in pushing back against them. The way they're doing that is by focusing on physical media instead, such as DVDs/Blu-Rays, CDs, and even vinyl record players — and we have our list of the best record players for audiophiles.

There are multiple driving reasons for this switch to physical media, according to a Fortune report. Streaming services continually raise their prices, your favorite TV show may switch between one service and another without notice, and you have to pay extra to avoid watching advertisements. Gen Z seems to be done with this. According to Beresford Research, Gen Z is defined as anyone born between the years 1997 and 2012. Many are adolescents and young adults just beginning to make their own decisions on what they want to watch and where they want to spend their money.

Gen Z is the most likely generation to only use streaming services temporarily, such as just for one show while it has new episodes and then cancel afterwards. They also are less likely to stay loyal long-term to a single streaming platform. This constant churn is resulting in more rapid adoption of traditional physical media.