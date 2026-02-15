12 Of The Best Record Players For Audiophiles
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Record players are a unique hobby for audiophiles who want a vintage, analog feel to their favorite tracks. Vinyl remains popular among collectors to the point that many modern artists have released vinyl editions of their work. These modern record players also add a classy touch to your living space. If you're an audiophile who wants to get their hands on the best record players around, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the sheer number of options.
Record players are far more varied than you'd expect, with some manufacturers offering all-in-one audio devices that play vinyl, run cassettes, tune in to the radio, and let audiophiles connect to wireless speakers. However, to enjoy the best sound quality possible, you're better off sticking to a dedicated record player. Even after narrowing down your options, you still have to take other factors into account. These include operation modes, drive types, rotation speed, cartridge quality, signal-to-noise ratio, and phono preamps. This can be a tad overwhelming, but the following record players should be more than enough to meet your requirements if you're in the market for a quality turntable that has attained rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT
Audio-Technica isn't just known for its headphones. If you're still testing the waters when it comes to choosing a good record player, then check out the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT. This budget-friendly turntable is perfect for audiophiles seeking out cheap gadgets for their homes. It received a 4-out-of-5 rating from TechRadar, while CNET gave the Bluetooth-free version an 8.3 out of 10. This record player includes a conical Audio-Technica AT-VMN95C stylus, which can be upgraded. Since most beginners won't want to deal with the technicalities of a manual record player, the AT-LP70XBT's automatic functionality is most welcome. It helps that the turntable's tonearm and cartridge are aligned, ensuring that operating this device automatically won't lead to a suboptimal audio output.
At $349, the Audio-Technica is a step up from cheap audiophile gadgets. Burgeoning audio lovers agree, as seen in the solid 4.4-star rating on Walmart and the better 4.8-star rating on Best Buy. The aptX Adaptive Bluetooth audio technology is another positive. However, you can always opt for the AT-LP70X if you want to play it old-school and avoid Bluetooth connection issues. The record player also comes with a built-in phono preamp to connect to your sound system, although nothing's stopping you from using a better third-party preamplifier for better signal amplification. If convenience is what you're seeking out in a record player, then this plug-and-play device is perfect for you.
Fluance RT85
Cartridges are very important for a record player. This part houses the stylus, which converts mechanical movement along the record groove into electronic signals that become music. This is why a high-quality cartridge is important for ensuring audio quality. The Ortofon M2 Blue cartridge is regarded by many as a quality choice on the market. Any record player that ships with this part is worth a look. This is the case with the RT85, and the cartridge is not the only reason.
This turntable supports rotation speeds of both 33⅓ RPM and 45 RPM, while also boasting a signal-to-noise ratio of up to 76 decibels. If you're a budding audiophile who wants to enjoy analog music, the Fluance RT85, at $549.99, offers many features while also delivering excellent build quality and high performance. This high-end vinyl player has received a score of 4.5 out of 5 from Audioholics. Customers gave it a 4.9 out of 5 user aggregate score on the Fluance website and 4.8 stars on Walmart. Positive reviewers love its clean look, excellent sound quality, competent vibration damping, and user-friendly design.
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo
Most record players support both 33⅓ RPM and 45 RPM. The former can hold 22 minutes of music on one side, while 45 RPM vinyls only have a capacity of five minutes on either side. Many retro records — and a few rare modern releases — were recorded on 10-inch shellac discs that operated at 78 RPM. While this was the standard in the music industry at one point, it quickly became obsolete as the higher-capacity 33⅓ RPM discs became the norm. Many modern record players don't support 78 RPM playback, except in a few cases. The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo is one of them.
This record player is perfect for collectors of classic 78s. Higher rotation speeds are achieved courtesy of two extra accessories — a separate 78 RPM round belt and an Ortofon 2M 78 cartridge. With a signal-to-noise ratio of 68 decibels, your favorite songs will sound clean and crisp on this record player. Even if you don't have a shellac record collection, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo plays 33⅓ RPM and 45 RPM records. You won't even have to change the belt manually — a switch at the bottom of the device handles this for you. All these features make this $599 record player an audiophile's investment. The Carbon Evo got an 8 out of 10 from CNET and a 9 out of 10 from AVForums. It also received two perfect 5-star scores on What Hi-Fi? and TechRadar. Audiophiles were equally kind to it in their reviews, resulting in an aggregate user score of 4.5 stars on Crutchfield and 4.9 stars on Audio Advisor.
Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2
There's no denying that belt-drive turntables encapsulate the retro feel of these vinyl players, which is what most people are seeking out in the first place. However, they also come with a few caveats. For starters, it takes a while for belt drives to reach speed and read vinyl efficiently. A rubber belt will eventually wear out, requiring replacement. Sometimes, these belts also need to be changed manually in record players to accommodate different RPMs. All of these issues can be avoided with a direct-drive turntable, which places the motor beneath the record's platter. The only downside is that the music listening experience feels more synthetic, but this is a trade-off many people are willing to make.
The Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 is an excellent record player if you're in the market for a direct-drive turntable. It's a classic record player with a modern twist, supporting wired and wireless music playback. The latter is enabled by 24-bit/48kHz aptX HD streaming, which lets you connect this record player to your favorite Bluetooth speakers, though it loses some quality compared to the record player's wired performance. A 9 out of 10 score from AVForums, 4 stars out of 5 on What Hi-Fi?, and two glowing 4.5-star ratings on TechRadar and Trusted Reviews also argue for the quality of this turntable. The $1,999 asking price is a lot, though you can get it for $1,499 on sale.
Technics SL-1300G
At a steep $3,999, the Technics SL-1300G can be a hard sell. That being said, from the moment this record player starts working its magic, you'll understand why it demands such a hefty investment. A stable twin-rotor coreless direct-drive motor, an S-shaped 9-inch aluminum tonearm, a well-engineered anti-vibration structure, low-noise operation, and premium build quality are nothing to scoff at. It supports all three rotation speeds of 33⅓, 45, and 78 RPM, which will be music to the ears of audiophile users — both literally and figuratively.
For all its positives, there's one notable drawback of the Technics SL-1300G. Despite costing a pretty penny, the record player doesn't come bundled with a separate cartridge. Sure, most audiophiles may already have a few spare cartridges lying around, but that's no excuse. Still, the SL-1300G is a technical marvel, and the reviews make this abundantly clear. An 8 out of 10 from AVForums, 4.5 stars out of a possible 5 from TechRadar, and a perfect 5-star rating on What Hi-Fi? are well-deserved. Audiophiles are full of praise for a device that looks great and sounds even better.
Rega Planar 3 RS Edition
It's a testament to Rega's amazing work with the Planar 3 RS Edition that it has perfect scores from What Hi-Fi?, Tom's Guide, AVForums, and Trusted Reviews. Despite a $1,795 retail price, the advanced Neo MK2 PSU, an RB330 tonearm, a factory-fitted Nd5 moving magnet cartridge, and a state-of-the-art Reference EBLT drive belt more than justify this investment. In fact, most people prefer the RS Edition over the regular Planar 3, since it'll cost more to upgrade this lower-end model and reach the same level of performance as the RS Edition.
This record player is an analog device first, so don't expect an in-built preamplifier or wireless connectivity. The priority here is sound quality, and the RS Edition is no slouch in this regard. The dynamic, full-bodied audio output boasts superb clarity and is in a class of its own. It helps that a simple push of the button is all it takes to switch from 33⅓ RPM to 45 RPM. With the HPL (High Pressure Laminate) coating adding extra protection to the chassis, the Planar 3 RS Edition delivers a masterclass on how to develop a modern record player. From its engineering to the sound quality, it covers all bases in style.
Vertere DG-X
The Vertere DG-X is a record player built for a serious audiophile who doesn't want to cut any corners in this department. The base model — which ships without a cartridge — is retailing for £3,650, which comes out to around $5,000 at the time of writing. This is a hefty sum, but you'll understand why Vertere is asking for such a premium once you operate the DG-X. A microprocessor-controlled belt drive, multi-layered plinth, and tri-point articulated tonearm bearing system ensure that this device runs like a dream.
The record player's audio quality is exceptional, and the package is wrapped in Vertere's signature design, which helps it stand out as one of the most visually striking turntables on the market. Perfect scores on both AVForums and What Hi-Fi?, along with TechRadar's 4.5 out of 5 rating, speak to the technical brilliance of this vinyl player.
U-Turn Audio Orbit Theory Turntable
With an Ortofon 2M cartridge, available in blue, black, or bronze, the U-Turn Audio Orbit Theory Turntable makes its mark as a classy record player that will help audiophiles unlock a whole new level of analog music. The turntable is built with premium components and materials, such as its OA3 Pro 220mm anti-resonant tonearm, a motor that's effective yet quiet, height-adjustable aluminum feet, and a hardwood plinth to complete the look. While this already qualifies the Orbit Theory as an aesthetic addition to the living room, it's the rest of the specs that make it an excellent, high-quality record player.
An in-built preamp, a signal-to-noise ratio of 79 decibels, and an electronic speed switch dial to switch between 33⅓ RPM and 45 RPM on the fly make the Orbit Theory a great choice for audiophiles who want to enjoy great sound quality without taking too long to set up a record player. Even with the lack of an auto-stop feature, this $999 vinyl player was impressive enough to net a perfect 5-star rating from Digital Trends. Audiophiles echo the same praises, highlighting its easy setup and clean look.
Fluance RT82
Entry-level record players can be pretty hit or miss; one ardent audiophile advises staying away from these models altogether. The Fluance RT82 is a notable exception, with its focus on a quality analog performance delivering in spades. You won't find a phono preamp or any wireless connection here — this belt-drive record player keeps it refreshingly old-school. An Ortofon OM 10 cartridge, a precision speed control motor, an MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard) wood plinth that looks great, and excellent vibration damping all help this record player look and sound great.
The audio output can be a bit too bassy, and some pitch wobble issues may arise from time to time, but these are minor issues in the grand scheme of things. AVForums gave it a 9 out of 10 score, Pocket-lint gave it a perfect 5-star rating, and both TechRadar and Trusted Reviews gave this turntable 4.5 stars. Audiophiles were also pleased by the RT82's performance, leading to a user aggregate score of 4.8 stars on the Fluance website. For $349, this is one of the most solid record players you can get your hands on.
Denon DP-400
The Denon DP-400 is a semi-automatic, belt-drive record player. It's a great pick if you're an audiophile who wants a user-friendly device with great sound quality and a stylish look. It may be a bit expensive with a price tag of $599, but it boasts enough bells and whistles to help it qualify as a feature-rich turntable. An in-built phono preamp, an optimally designed S-shaped tonearm, anti-vibration design, and a signal-to-noise ratio of 62 decibels are all excellent perks that help the DP-400 stand out.
This turntable supports 33⅓, 45, and 78 RPM, allowing you to switch speeds with ease. Keep in mind that you'll need a 78 RPM-compatible cartridge if you wish to listen to your shellac vinyl collection. The auto-stop function is also much appreciated and helps protect your stylus from unnecessary wear and tear. The 4.5-star user aggregate score on Crutchfield indicates that users were satisfied with this premium record player.
Sony PS-LX310BT
Not all record players need to be complex devices where you must spend a ton of time figuring out how to optimize preamp connections, use the best cartridges, and manually play vinyls. Sometimes, even the most die-hard audiophile needs a break from all these technicalities. This is where the Sony PS-LX310BT comes into the picture. For $449.99, you'll get a cost-effective automatic record player that supports Bluetooth connectivity and is easy to set up.
This plug-and-play turntable has a belt-drive system and an Audio-Technica AT3600 moving magnet cartridge to enable a headache-free analog audio experience. The wireless audio quality is slightly lower than that of a wired connection, but that's the price of convenience. With its minimalist design and ease of use, the PS-LX310BT has won over critics. What Hi-Fi?, Louder Sound and Trusted Reviews were equally impressed by it, with all publications giving it a perfect 5-star rating. TechRadar isn't far behind, with its 4.5-star rating endorsing the possibility that the Sony PS-LX310BT is a great entry-level record player for people who want to enjoy their music without any needless complications.
Technics SL-1500C
Some audiophiles prefer to get their hands on record players with upgrade potential, which is why the SL-1500C is such a popular pick. This direct-drive turntable is packed with key features, such as the popular Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, an ergonomic S-shaped tonearm, a stylus-saving auto-stop feature, and support for all three RPMs. The audio quality is also excellent, delivering crisp, detailed sounds with a generous helping of bass. The cherry on top of this package is the SL-1500C's quiet operation, guaranteeing that this record player won't distract you while you're listening to your favorite tracks.
If you want, you can make its audio output even richer by using an improved cartridge and connecting the turntable to an external preamp. No wonder What Hi-Fi? gave this turntable a perfect score. Trusted Reviews and TechRadar were right behind with their 4.5-out-of-5 ratings, while AVForums also heaped praise on the SL-1500C, giving it a 9 out of 10 score. The 4.5-star user aggregate score on Crutchfield shows that audiophiles love this turntable despite its $1,499.99 price point. They singled out its excellent sound quality and clear upgrade path as two of its biggest strengths.
Methodology
Record players were eligible for this list according to scores on What Hi-Fi?, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar, AVForums, Louder Sound, Pocket-lint, Digital Trends, Tom's Guide, CNET, and Audioholics. User testimonials and aggregate scores on sites like Crutchfield, Walmart, Audio Advisor, and any relevant brand websites have also been taken into account.