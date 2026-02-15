12 Of The Best Record Players For Audiophiles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Record players are a unique hobby for audiophiles who want a vintage, analog feel to their favorite tracks. Vinyl remains popular among collectors to the point that many modern artists have released vinyl editions of their work. These modern record players also add a classy touch to your living space. If you're an audiophile who wants to get their hands on the best record players around, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the sheer number of options.

Record players are far more varied than you'd expect, with some manufacturers offering all-in-one audio devices that play vinyl, run cassettes, tune in to the radio, and let audiophiles connect to wireless speakers. However, to enjoy the best sound quality possible, you're better off sticking to a dedicated record player. Even after narrowing down your options, you still have to take other factors into account. These include operation modes, drive types, rotation speed, cartridge quality, signal-to-noise ratio, and phono preamps. This can be a tad overwhelming, but the following record players should be more than enough to meet your requirements if you're in the market for a quality turntable that has attained rave reviews from fans and critics alike.