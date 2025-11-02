12 Best Wireless Speakers For Audiophiles, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wireless speakers offer many benefits over their wired counterparts, for instance, eliminating the hassle of managing long cables, being able to put them anywhere, and allowing for a more simplified setup. Consequently, modern homeowners prefer wireless speakers, especially those that come with smart features, such as WiFi connectivity and support for the major online music platforms. Other features, like lossless audio, which is now available on Spotify, are also great to have. If you are looking to upgrade your home's music system, we have rounded up some of the best wireless speakers that will surely impress audiophiles with their sound quality and bass.

Moreover, we went through Consumer Reports data to find which speakers have the highest ratings, as well as other aspects that make them a great fit for contemporary use. In addition to an overall score, Consumer Reports gives a score — with a max score of five — in three key categories: sound quality, ease of use, and versatility. All these speakers have a modern and stylish look that adds to the aesthetic of your home. Many of the options in this list allow for multi-pairing, which means you can place each speaker in a different room and play the same music across your home for a rich experience.