The 13 Most Common Bluetooth Problems (And How To Fix Them)

Bluetooth connectivity ensures that earphones or headsets can connect to your device without an aux cable. However, there are times when these connections can be a bit wonky, leading to poor audio quality or no sound whatsoever. Re-pairing the device and double-checking the volume settings are both valid solutions that could be staring you in the face all along. In other instances, your phone or PC may be using the wrong audio output device, which can be changed by digging around in the sound settings and changing the audio output to your preferred source. Ensuring that your device supports the A2DP transfer standard — which should only be missing in older models — and selecting the highest-quality audio format for your Bluetooth device also helps.

If you're using a wireless audio headset with a program that supports a mic, then you may face an issue where the sound quality is noticeably low, and the solution isn't entirely obvious. The culprit here is hands-free telephony, a feature that should be useful since it allows you to attend calls without being on the system, but it has a major catch. If a Bluetooth headset has both a mic and a speaker, then the system automatically switches to Hands-Free mode, which reduces audio quality considerably. Disabling this setting from the Services tab of your listed accessory in Device Manager temporarily resolves this issue. For a more permanent solution, go to Hardware and Sound in the Control Panel and click on "View devices and printers." From here, click on the Hardware section and disable your accessory's Hands-Free mode directly. Doing so prevents the hands-free telephony feature from automatically switching to this mode every time you boot up your PC.