10 Reasons Your Bluetooth Headphones Keep Disconnecting (And How To Fix It)

It can be frustrating when your tech unexpectedly stops working, especially if you can't figure out why. If problems with your Bluetooth headphones disconnecting are ruining your music streaming, gaming session, or TV binge, you'll want to find out why the problem's happening and how you can stop it from ever occurring again.

Tech, sadly, doesn't always work flawlessly, even if you've bought the best headphones on the market, or went out of your way to purchase the best earbuds that experts or friends recommended. There are plenty of reasons why your wireless headphones or earbuds might unexpectedly drop out or disconnect, some of which are problems with your gadget and others of which are simple limitations of wireless tech.

Thankfully, there are just as many solutions as problems to the age-old Bluetooth headphone disconnection issues, so if you're getting frustrated by your headphones playing up, there could well be a fix out there that'll have you back up and listening in no time. We'll run through 10 common reasons your Bluetooth headphones might be disconnecting and, just as importantly, what you can do to fix the situation.

Just note: here, we'll be running through issues that can cause headphones or earbuds to disconnect from a phone, computer, tablet, or laptop that they're already paired with. If you're having problems connecting your tech in the first place, these solutions won't address that specific issue — but they could still be worth knowing for when you get your new purchase working.