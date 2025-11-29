4 Tricks For Better Audio On Android Phones

Your Android phone is a very capable device for playing audio. You can play via the built-in speakers, Bluetooth, or the old-school wired connection. Android phones make it easy to listen to your favorite music, but unfortunately, you won't get the best audio quality out of the box. And it's even harder if you want to listen to hi-res music, as there are several hurdles you'll need to surmount.

So if you need better quality audio on your phone, you'll have to take it upon yourself. Luckily, there are a couple of tricks you can use to improve audio quality. Because how good your audio sounds depends on the weakest point in the link, from the source to the speakers, you have to make sure that all the points in that chain are well-optimized.

The audio chain includes your audio source, the transmission medium (wired or wireless using Bluetooth), and, finally, the headphones, earbuds, or speakers that you use as the output. Optimize the whole chain using the tricks below, and you'll significantly improve sound quality on Spotify, Apple Music, or any other music streaming service that you prefer.