The 5 Most Reliable Wireless Headphones Brands, According To Consumer Reports

Buying wireless headphones can be a daunting task, especially if you're not a tech-savvy person who knows what to look for in a pair. You may opt for the highest-priced models, mistaking expensiveness for quality, and you may regret your decision later – expensive doesn't always mean excellent quality. Although there are many aspects to look out for when buying a pair of wireless headphones, brand reliability should be at the top of your list.

Knowing which brands are the most reliable can save you from buyer's remorse down the line because it tells a story about the company, including the quality of its products. It'll also help you filter out newer or unknown brands, making your purchase decision much easier. But knowing which brand is reliable and which is not is yet another challenge.

Fortunately, Consumer Reports has done all the hard work on your behalf by ranking companies that make wireless headphones based on how their products hold up in the long run. Because you shouldn't just buy a pair that sounds good — it should also be sturdy enough to serve you for a while — brand reliability is as important as ever, especially now with headphones getting more expensive every year. So before you splurge on one of the top-rated headphones, be sure it comes from a reliable brand.