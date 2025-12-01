How To Master AirPods Pro 3 Features And Settings

Apple's AirPods have been available for almost a decade now. With the latest iteration — the AirPods Pro 3 – users have more features than ever to enjoy the company's best wireless earbuds. As Apple adds more functionality, though, some users may not be able to take full advantage of all the features, since activating them can involve several steps. This is why we decided to put together a list of all the AirPods Pro 3's settings so you can discover what you can do with them.

Once you have your AirPods Pro 3 connected to your iPhone, you can go to Settings and tap on your AirPods. There, you can give your earbuds a different name than Apple's default nomenclature. This screen allows you to switch between the different listening modes, i.e., Transparency, Adaptive, or Noise Cancellation, among other options. Here's everything else you can do with your new earbuds.