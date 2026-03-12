M5 Max MacBook Pro (2026) Review: The Best Gets Better

If you've seen any MacBook Pro from the past few years, you know what the M5 MacBook Pro looks like. That's not a bad thing — the laptop is sleek, stylish, and very well-built.

Like before, it's available in 14- and 16-inch variants, and in either Silver or Space Black. For the M4 version, I used the Space Black color, but this time around, I'm going for Silver. Generally, I prefer the Space Black, but the Silver still looks great. Maybe some more color options would be nice, but either way, the MacBook Pro looks excellent.

It's also very well-built. MacBook Pros have always had a stellar build, thanks in large part to Apple's early adoption of the aluminum unibody shell. This year is no different — the laptop is durable and very well-made. Don't take that to mean you can throw it around or be careless with it — but rest assured, it should last a long time while offering a premium feel along the way.

The dimensions and weight of the MacBook Pro are mostly the same too, though again, that's not a big deal. Apple moved away from making the MacBook Pro as thin as possible some time ago — that's what the MacBook Air is for. I was glad to see it, and I'm still happy about it. I'd rather have longer battery life, better performance, and more ports than a slim build, and the M5 MacBook Pro has all of those things in spades.

The 14-inch model I'm reviewing measures 12.31 × 8.71 × 0.61 inches and weighs in at around 3.5 pounds. It's not necessarily lightweight, but I also haven't found it to be overly heavy or unwieldy in the many travels I've taken recent MacBook Pros on. That said, while I haven't used a 16-inch model extensively, I found it to be slightly too big for my preferences. That's a personal preference, though — both options are available, so you can make your own decision.

The port selection is excellent and hasn't changed. There are three Thunderbolt 5 ports (Thunderbolt 4 for the base M5 model), an HDMI port with 8K support, an SDXC card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 for charging. It's more than enough for the majority of users, and I'm glad Apple has resisted the temptation to remove some of them in favor of a more minimalistic design. Plenty users need all or most of the ports on offer.

Five years into its current design, the MacBook Pro is still one of the sleekest and most stylish laptops out there. There are lighter, thinner options — like the MacBook Air — but the MacBook Pro is built for power, and it offers that power in style.