Apple Maps Might Be Cooked After This Huge Google Maps Update

Do you know when you're in a new city, or maybe you're just planning a date, but you don't usually keep record of all the cool places you've been to with Google Maps, and you don't know where to go? Well, Ask Maps should be able to help you with that: By asking a simple question to Google Maps, like "I'm having dinner with three friends, and I want a place between work and midtown that is vegetarian and still has a table for 7 p.m." Gemini will find a few suggestions based on users experiences and information provided by restaurant owners, offering you a quick action to book a table in one of the places in just another tap.

The same goes if you're planning a trip and you want Gemini to make an itinerary with a few hidden gems, specific requirements, and so on. Google demoed the experience to BGR, and from what we've seen, it looks very promising. Google tells us that, at this moment, Gemini won't take into account sponsored content from Google Maps, nor companies will be able to sponsor content for that experience, as the team is focused on just providing the best experience possible. With that, Google will just take into account all the reviews from users and the provided information from merchants to make suggestions.