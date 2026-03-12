Apple Maps Might Be Cooked After This Huge Google Maps Update
Google is completely revamping its Google Maps experience starting this week, as the company is integrating Gemini into one of the most famous internet services available. With this announcement, the company is taking on new ways for users to get recommendations with just a prompt, in addition to a whole new driving experience. That means a revamped map experience that looks incredibly similar to what Apple Maps has been offering with a 3D view of the route, but with a lot of AI and Google's community data available on the go.
These announcements cover the all-new "Ask Maps" feature and four new changes that the company is taking to help drivers get where they want to go, whether it's the first time they're heading to that location, or if it's a familiar route or commute. These features will start to roll out this week for U.S. users, and Ask Maps will also roll out for Indian users as well. Global expansion is coming throughout the remainder of 2026, or when the company is ready to announce more details.
Ask Maps might be one of the most useful features Google has ever introduced
Do you know when you're in a new city, or maybe you're just planning a date, but you don't usually keep record of all the cool places you've been to with Google Maps, and you don't know where to go? Well, Ask Maps should be able to help you with that: By asking a simple question to Google Maps, like "I'm having dinner with three friends, and I want a place between work and midtown that is vegetarian and still has a table for 7 p.m." Gemini will find a few suggestions based on users experiences and information provided by restaurant owners, offering you a quick action to book a table in one of the places in just another tap.
The same goes if you're planning a trip and you want Gemini to make an itinerary with a few hidden gems, specific requirements, and so on. Google demoed the experience to BGR, and from what we've seen, it looks very promising. Google tells us that, at this moment, Gemini won't take into account sponsored content from Google Maps, nor companies will be able to sponsor content for that experience, as the team is focused on just providing the best experience possible. With that, Google will just take into account all the reviews from users and the provided information from merchants to make suggestions.
Driving with Google Maps will get dramatically different, but still familiar
With the new driving experience, Google wants users to be able to quickly orient themselves, offer more natural guidance, tell users why Maps is choosing that route, and help them go door to door with confidence.
An all-new 3D view gives a better understanding of what the driver needs to do next by highlighting buildings, terrains, and different lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights, and more. It has a very Apple Maps-like look, and Google says this is more than making a map pretty, but actually useful. One of the coolest things about this update is how natural language will help drivers locate themselves. Instead of just saying to turn left in 200 meters, Google will tell the driver to turn left after the next traffic light.
Google Maps will also alert more prominently about changes in the route in real time, explain the tradeoffs of choosing another path, in addition to other real-time disruptions that might happen while driving. Immersive Navigation is rolling out across the U.S. in iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, and Android Auto. Google also says that this experience is currently focused for drivers, as the company doesn't have anything to announce for pedestrians and cyclists; which feels on par with Apple, as it continues to have issues for those relying on public transportation or walk a lot.