This Essential Apple Maps Feature Got A Big Update With iOS 26

The iOS 26 release brought a slew of new updates to Apple's mobile interface, and one app that received a nice bit of attention is Apple Maps. A new Visited Places feature lets you quickly pinpoint repeat restaurants, shops, and other venues you frequently return to.

There's also a new feature called Preferred Routes that memorizes your paths most traveled to give you alerts for your daily drives. But one of the most significant changes that will affect how users interact with iOS Maps is a natural language search function built directly into the app.

Powered by Apple Intelligence, the natural language search uses the power of AI to make all your Apple Maps searches that much easier. You don't have to worry about digging into settings to turn this feature on, as it's baked right into the coding of Apple Maps.

Those updated to iOS 26 will see a pop-up when launching Maps that reads "Search The Way You Talk." This opens the door to more dynamic and conversational ways of searching, with prompts like "Where's the best Chinese food near me that's open late" or "Find a café with free Wi-Fi on my way to work."