This Apple Maps Feature Makes It Easier To Find Your Recently Visited Places In iOS 26
iOS 26 is a big deal for Apple Maps. Not only does the new iPhone update bring a slew of features like natural language search to Apple's navigation app, but it also introduces new features like Visited Places, which helps you find recently visited locations much more easily. This feature can be great for finding that steakhouse you can't remember the name of that you went to last week or even the name of that venue where you attended a concert.
That said, like many of the best features in Apple Maps and even Google Maps, finding Visited Places isn't quite as straightforward as loading up the app and searching for the locale in the search bar. Instead, you'll have to do a little digging. In the case of Visited Places — which Google is also expected to release a version of — you'll need to first turn it on.
Before you activate the new feature, you need to make sure you're in one of the countries that supports Visited Places, as it isn't available everywhere just yet. Luckily, Apple has a handy website where you can check to see if you're in the clear.
Find your favorite spots with Visited Places
To use Visited Places in iOS 26, first open the Settings app on your iPhone. Next, tap Apps, then Maps, and select the Location option at the top of the menu. At this point, you'll want to turn on the Precise Location toggle as well as the Visited Places toggle.
The process doesn't end there. The next step is to head back to the Settings app and navigate to the Privacy & Security menu. Once you've made it there, you can tap on Location Services, then make sure the Location Services toggle at the top of the screen is turned on. Now, scroll to the bottom of the same page and tap System Services, and make sure Significant Locations & Routes is toggled on.
As long as you're in a supported region, you can now start using the Visited Places feature. After visiting a few locations, open up the Apple Maps app on your iPhone and tap Places > Visited Places. From this screen, you can either filter for specific places, search for a specific location, or even tap Show all visits to take a look at your most recent visited places.