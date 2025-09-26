This Apple Maps Feature Makes It Easier To Find Your Recently Visited Places In iOS 26

iOS 26 is a big deal for Apple Maps. Not only does the new iPhone update bring a slew of features like natural language search to Apple's navigation app, but it also introduces new features like Visited Places, which helps you find recently visited locations much more easily. This feature can be great for finding that steakhouse you can't remember the name of that you went to last week or even the name of that venue where you attended a concert.

That said, like many of the best features in Apple Maps and even Google Maps, finding Visited Places isn't quite as straightforward as loading up the app and searching for the locale in the search bar. Instead, you'll have to do a little digging. In the case of Visited Places — which Google is also expected to release a version of — you'll need to first turn it on.

Before you activate the new feature, you need to make sure you're in one of the countries that supports Visited Places, as it isn't available everywhere just yet. Luckily, Apple has a handy website where you can check to see if you're in the clear.