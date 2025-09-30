You Can Already Try Apple's New Foundation AI Models In These Apps
The arrival of iOS 26 on iPhone has put many of Apple's newest Apple Intelligence features front and center. From built-in call screening powered by AI to a big Siri upgrade coming in 2026, Apple Intelligence is slowly starting to take shape.
One way that Apple plans to expand its AI offerings is through the use of its Foundation Models framework, which is the on-device LLM (large language model) at the core of Apple Intelligence. While Apple is still slowly rolling out its own AI features, you can actually see what Foundational Models framework is capable of in a few applications from third-party developers that are currently available.
Apple actually shared a list of the apps this week, as well as how its Foundation Models are put to use within those apps. The apps range from smarter gym systems like those offered by the SmartGym app to prompts meant to set your creative spark ablaze in apps like Stoic.
Apps that use Apple's AI models
As noted above, the first app you can jump into to see Apple's Foundation Models framework in action is SmartGym, which is an app that Apple says uses its models to help generate summaries of your workout progress, as well as breakdowns of your routines. It gathers all this information and then displays it in an easily digestible view, which is put together using Apple's model.
Another app that you can try out to see Apple's model at work is Stoic, which can provide personalized prompts to help get you writing. These can be contextual prompts that adapt to your current state of mind based on other information found within your device.
Other apps using Foundation Models include the journaling app Gratitude, Train Fitness, which recommends new exercises for you based on your past workouts, as well as Streaks, a to-do list app that automatically suggests and creates categorized tasks. Here's a full list of apps if you want to download any to your device to give them a try yourself:
- SmartGym
- Stoic
- SwingVision
- 7 Minute Workout
- Gratitude
- Train Fitness
- Motivation
- Streaks
- Wakeout!
- CellWalk
- Grammo
- Lil Artist
- Vocabulary
- Platzi
- Stuff
- VLLO
- Signeasy
- Agenda
- Detail: AI Video Editor
- Essayist
- OmniFocus 4
Part of what makes the models so intriguing is that the Foundation Models framework is designed to be on-device. It's also the same framework which Apple plans to use to upgrade Siri drastically next year.