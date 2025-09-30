You Can Already Try Apple's New Foundation AI Models In These Apps

The arrival of iOS 26 on iPhone has put many of Apple's newest Apple Intelligence features front and center. From built-in call screening powered by AI to a big Siri upgrade coming in 2026, Apple Intelligence is slowly starting to take shape.

One way that Apple plans to expand its AI offerings is through the use of its Foundation Models framework, which is the on-device LLM (large language model) at the core of Apple Intelligence. While Apple is still slowly rolling out its own AI features, you can actually see what Foundational Models framework is capable of in a few applications from third-party developers that are currently available.

Apple actually shared a list of the apps this week, as well as how its Foundation Models are put to use within those apps. The apps range from smarter gym systems like those offered by the SmartGym app to prompts meant to set your creative spark ablaze in apps like Stoic.