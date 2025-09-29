iOS 26 Can Automatically Screen Incoming Calls For You - Here's How To Set It Up
The next iteration of Apple's beloved iPhone operating system is officially here in the form of iOS 26. While the arrival of Liquid Glass has been met with mixed reviews, Apple's latest OS offers a slew of features that many iPhone users are already finding incredibly useful.
In fact, one of the most notable new iOS 26 features you should learn to use is Call Screening — a feature that automatically answers incoming calls and checks to see if they're scams before your iPhone even starts ringing. The service is similar to Google's own Call Screen feature for Pixel devices, which Samsung is rumored to be adopting for its Galaxy phones as well.
If you've already installed iOS 26, then you'll want to make sure you're making the most of Call Screening on your iPhone. Luckily, getting it set up is a breeze, and once you have it running, you can rest easy knowing your iPhone will check your calls before you have to pick up the line.
How to use Call Screening in iOS 26
As scams continue to surge — bad actors are even running Gmail scams to try to steal our private information — it's important to be aware of what is going on and take steps to protect yourself. Call Screening on iOS is just one handy way to keep yourself safe from phishing attempts and scam callers, as it can check in with the incoming caller before you have to talk to them.
To activate the feature, the first step is to open the Settings app on your iPhone. Next, select Apps, then tap on Phone. Scroll down until you find the Screen Unknown Callers section and select one of the three options available. Here's a quick breakdown of each selection courtesy of Apple's support page:
- Never: Turns off Call Screening. Your phone will ring every time anyone calls your number.
- Ask Reason for Calling: Siri will request information from unknown callers before your iPhone starts ringing.
- Silence: Silences all unknown calls and sends them straight to voicemail, but you'll see them in your Recents list.
Obviously, Ask Reason for Calling is going to be the best option for most people, as it has your device check in with incoming callers before just hanging up on them. Once you've set it up, there's nothing left to do but let Apple handle unknown callers. Your iPhone will check on calls and then send through any legitimate callers by providing you with their response to why they're calling.