iOS 26 Can Automatically Screen Incoming Calls For You - Here's How To Set It Up

The next iteration of Apple's beloved iPhone operating system is officially here in the form of iOS 26. While the arrival of Liquid Glass has been met with mixed reviews, Apple's latest OS offers a slew of features that many iPhone users are already finding incredibly useful.

In fact, one of the most notable new iOS 26 features you should learn to use is Call Screening — a feature that automatically answers incoming calls and checks to see if they're scams before your iPhone even starts ringing. The service is similar to Google's own Call Screen feature for Pixel devices, which Samsung is rumored to be adopting for its Galaxy phones as well.

If you've already installed iOS 26, then you'll want to make sure you're making the most of Call Screening on your iPhone. Luckily, getting it set up is a breeze, and once you have it running, you can rest easy knowing your iPhone will check your calls before you have to pick up the line.