Samsung's Next Big Update Could Steal One Of The Pixel's Best Phone Features

One of the best features of the Google Pixel is its automatic call screening, which uses the phone's AI assistant to check in with incoming callers that might be spam. Now, based on an APK teardown of Samsung's phone app, it seems that Samsung might be borrowing some pointers from Google to bring automatic call screening to Galaxy phones with the upcoming release of One UI 8.5.

According to a report from Android Authority, Samsung's code for One UI 8.5 includes lines of code that confirm Samsung is working on its own version of call screening. The feature is technically already available in One UI 8, which Samsung just started rolling out more widely, but it currently requires manual activation when receiving a call.

Google's, on the other hand, automatically kicks in for any suspected spam calls, spoofed numbers, or callers that aren't saved in your contacts. Based on the code that Android Authority spotted, it looks like Samsung's will work similarly, letting an AI assistant jump in and answer the call to find out who is on the other end of the line. Samsung may even let users turn on a special mode that answers all calls with the AI assistant whenever Do Not Disturb is enabled.