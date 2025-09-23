Samsung's Next Big Update Could Steal One Of The Pixel's Best Phone Features
One of the best features of the Google Pixel is its automatic call screening, which uses the phone's AI assistant to check in with incoming callers that might be spam. Now, based on an APK teardown of Samsung's phone app, it seems that Samsung might be borrowing some pointers from Google to bring automatic call screening to Galaxy phones with the upcoming release of One UI 8.5.
According to a report from Android Authority, Samsung's code for One UI 8.5 includes lines of code that confirm Samsung is working on its own version of call screening. The feature is technically already available in One UI 8, which Samsung just started rolling out more widely, but it currently requires manual activation when receiving a call.
Google's, on the other hand, automatically kicks in for any suspected spam calls, spoofed numbers, or callers that aren't saved in your contacts. Based on the code that Android Authority spotted, it looks like Samsung's will work similarly, letting an AI assistant jump in and answer the call to find out who is on the other end of the line. Samsung may even let users turn on a special mode that answers all calls with the AI assistant whenever Do Not Disturb is enabled.
A bigger update than One UI 8?
Beyond the new call screening functionality, the One UI 8.5 leak appears to suggest that this update will be even larger than the initial One UI 8 update. Photos shared by SammyGuru seem to indicate that Samsung is taking a more iPhone-like approach to its visuals. More specifically, the company appears to have been inspired by iOS 26 — whether that's for the best remains to be seen, especially since we're still seeing a lot of comparisons about how iOS 26 affects battery life on iPhones.
Of course, all of this is speculation based on photos of what is reported to be a Galaxy S24 running One UI 8.5. Until Samsung starts showcasing the new operating system, we won't have any solid information about what it will look like or how it will operate.
One UI 8.5 is expected to launch alongside Samsung's Galaxy S26 at the start of next year, and if the leaks we're seeing so far are accurate, it could be a solid upgrade for Galaxy phones. We've already seen some information about the Galaxy S26 thanks to leaks, including some massive changes that are expected to hit the device lineup next year. We've also seen reports that the S26 will include new display tech that hides the screen from nosy onlookers.