We Now Know How Long MacBook Neo's Battery Will Last
The MacBook Neo is getting a positive early response following last week's announcement. The entry-level MacBook that runs on the same chip as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets sold out online during the preorder period. As of this writing, Apple offers shipping estimates from 2-4 days to 2-3 weeks for certain models. At $599 or $699, the MacBook Neo can be a good computer for students who are still in school, or users who do not need the extra performance of the M5 MacBook Air or M5 MacBook Pro. But you may be wondering how long the MacBook Neo will last, and whether the battery can last several years for school use, or whether it'll need replacing. The good news is that Apple gave the MacBook Neo the same battery cycle limit as the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro: 1,000 cycles.
According to Apple's documentation on MacBook battery cycle counts, a charge cycle "happens when you use all of the battery's power." Importantly, that doesn't mean a single battery charge. Apple offers the following example: You may use 50% of the battery on a day, recharge it to full, and then repeat the process the next day. This would count as a single battery cycle, even though you've recharged the laptop to 100% twice in two days. Put differently, you may complete a cycle only after a few days of use, considering that the MacBook Neo should offer all-day battery life.
All MacBook Air models since late 2010 and all MacBook Pro models since early 2009 also offer the same 1,000 maximum cycle count as the MacBook Neo. This means all three devices will retain battery health of over 80% for 1,000 cycles, after which the battery may need servicing.
How good is the MacBook Neo battery life?
Battery life is also a key detail for determining when those 1,000 cycles will be reached. The entry-level Mac laptop is slightly smaller than the MacBook Air. It features a 13-inch display compared with a 13.3-inch display on the Air. The overall footprint is also smaller. The MacBook Neo's measurements are 29.75 by 20.64 by 1.27 cm compared to 30.41 by 21.5 by 1.13 cm for the M5 MacBook Air. Apple used a smaller battery inside the MacBook Neo (36.5-watt-hour) compared to the Air (53.8-watt-hour).
As a result, battery life estimates are lower for the MacBook Neo. According to Apple, the affordable computer offers 11 hours of wireless browsing and 16 hours of video streaming. The M5 MacBook Air battery lasts 4 hours and 2 hours longer, respectively, in those scenarios. Tom's Guide battery test showed the MacBook Neo can last for 13 hours and 28 minutes when browsing the web continuously on Wi-Fi with the brightness set at 150 nits. The M5 MacBook Air lasted for 15 hours and 37 minutes, and the M5 MacBook Pro lasted 18 hours and 14 minutes in the same battery test.
How many years will the MacBook Neo battery last?
A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that if you charge a MacBook twice a week, you'll run through 104 cycles a year, so you'll need about 10 years to reach that maximum 1,000 cycles limit. Charge it five times a week, and you'll go through 260 cycles a year. You'll reach 1,000 cycles in almost a year. One full cycle per day gives you 365 cycles a year, and under three years to hit the 1,000 maximum. Considering Apple's explanation of how MacBook battery cycle counts work, and the battery life expectations for the MacBook Neo, Air, and Pro, we can conclude that the Neo will reach the 1,000-cycle limit faster than the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro under similar usage conditions, as the Neo's battery will deplete faster.
Still, these figures show that buying a $599 or $699 MacBook Neo for a teenager in high school or a student preparing for college may be a good investment. The battery isn't likely to degrade for three or four years. It may go even longer than that, depending on how many cycles the user goes through in a week. The MacBook Neo prices drop by $100 if you're buying the laptop for education. At $499 for the 256 GB version, you'd be paying $125 per year of use, assuming the 1,000-cycle limit is reached in four years.