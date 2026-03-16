We Now Know How Long MacBook Neo's Battery Will Last

The MacBook Neo is getting a positive early response following last week's announcement. The entry-level MacBook that runs on the same chip as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets sold out online during the preorder period. As of this writing, Apple offers shipping estimates from 2-4 days to 2-3 weeks for certain models. At $599 or $699, the MacBook Neo can be a good computer for students who are still in school, or users who do not need the extra performance of the M5 MacBook Air or M5 MacBook Pro. But you may be wondering how long the MacBook Neo will last, and whether the battery can last several years for school use, or whether it'll need replacing. The good news is that Apple gave the MacBook Neo the same battery cycle limit as the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro: 1,000 cycles.

According to Apple's documentation on MacBook battery cycle counts, a charge cycle "happens when you use all of the battery's power." Importantly, that doesn't mean a single battery charge. Apple offers the following example: You may use 50% of the battery on a day, recharge it to full, and then repeat the process the next day. This would count as a single battery cycle, even though you've recharged the laptop to 100% twice in two days. Put differently, you may complete a cycle only after a few days of use, considering that the MacBook Neo should offer all-day battery life.

All MacBook Air models since late 2010 and all MacBook Pro models since early 2009 also offer the same 1,000 maximum cycle count as the MacBook Neo. This means all three devices will retain battery health of over 80% for 1,000 cycles, after which the battery may need servicing.