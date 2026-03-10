MacBook Neo Reviews Are Out, And Critics Are All Saying The Same Thing

On The Verge's review, as with a few others, the drawbacks of the MacBook Neo are the 8GB memory limitation, lack of keyboard backlighting, and slow 20W charger. Meanwhile, Bloomberg pointed out that it would have been nice if this laptop were slightly thinner than the MacBook Air or had more vibrant colors. While these are all fair points, and Apple might address some of these in a second generation (as the A19 Pro supports 12GB of RAM), it's also important to note that if you require more RAM for daily tasks, you want a more true-to-color display, or you miss Apple's Force Touch on the trackpad, then it means this laptop probably just isn't for you.

This is where Apple draws a line between consumers switching from a Chromebook and or a Windows laptop and long-time Mac users. The goal here isn't to attract someone who is looking to upgrade from an old MacBook Air or MacBook Pro — Apple wants to to break into a new price range to seek out new customers, knowing this won't fit the bill for many current MacBook owners.

Other missing features, as noted by 9to5Mac, include a 1080p webcam without Center Stage support — unlike newer Macs with a 12MP Center Stage camera — Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 7, fewer microphones, and no Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Once again, these probably won't be dealbreakers for anyone on a budget.