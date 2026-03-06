6 Major Mac Features The MacBook Neo Doesn't Have

The lack of customization is one of the MacBook Neo's worst weaknesses. After all, you can only have 8 GB of memory on the laptop. The only thing you can choose, besides the colors, is the amount of storage. The base variant has 256 GB of storage, and you'll need to pay $100 more to upgrade to 512 GB, which also gets support for Touch ID. With other Macs, you may be able to get more CPU or GPU cores, an upgraded chip, more RAM, or a lot more storage. You can even get faster chargers with some Macs. While limiting the MacBook Neo makes sense, especially because it can push more users to splurge on the more expensive MacBook Air and Pro models, 8 GB of RAM in 2026, especially when more and more people are using LLMs and generative AI, is definitely low.

Apple has upgraded all the other Mac models with at least 16 GB of RAM, and this is useful not only for AI tasks and the upcoming, all-new Siri, but also for multitasking. Since the primary target audience here is students, and Apple is anyway offering a $100 student discount, there should have been an option to upgrade to a higher tier in terms of memory. Perhaps the 512 GB storage variant could have 12 GB of RAM for extra headroom.