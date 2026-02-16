Apple's Cheap New MacBook Is Coming Soon In Fun New Colors

Apple on Monday announced a "Special Experience" event for March 4, likely dedicated to various new products the company may unveil via press releases. Apple won't hold a livestreamed event, like the iPhone launch in September, but it will host local events for select media members. The company is expected to unveil several new products in the coming weeks, including the low-cost MacBook laptop that appeared in several reports in the past. On Sunday, well-known Apple insider Mark Gurman mentioned additional details about the cheap new MacBook, including a new metal manufacturing process for the chassis, and fun new colors not offered on current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The Bloomberg reporter also said that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17e handset, new iPads (standard and iPad Air models), and other computers (new MacBook Air models, new MacBook Pros, and new Macs) soon.

Apple's invite features a few of the colors the company had reportedly tested for the cheap MacBook, including light green, blue, and yellow. Gurman mentioned these colors in his Power On report on Sunday. In addition, Apple had tested blue, pink, silver, and dark gray colorways for the more affordable laptop. Colors aside, Gurman suggested that the cheap laptop will not compromise on build quality. The device will feature an aluminum chassis, like other MacBook models, but Apple has devised a new manufacturing process for it.

Gurman reiterated some of the rumored specs for the cheap laptop, including a screen size under 13 inches, which would make the laptop slightly smaller than the smallest MacBook Air. Also, the MacBook will use the A18 Pro chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones.