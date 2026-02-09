Don't Buy The iPhone 16, The Cheaper iPhone 17e Is The Phone You Want

The iPhone 16 is the best-selling smartphone of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research, with the year's top 10 featuring no fewer than 7 iPhone models. The iPhone 16 is still available in Apple's 2025 lineup, starting at $699. But iPhone buyers looking for a brand-new device from Apple this year should skip the 2024 standard model and choose the iPhone 17e version instead. According to Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac), Apple's next-generation budget iPhone is "due imminently." The phone will reportedly retain the $599 price of the iPhone 16e, which is also available in its lineup. But the iPhone 17e version will include at least two notable upgrades that may make the handset a better value than the standard iPhone 16: The processor and MagSafe charging.

If Mark Gurman's information is accurate, the iPhone 17e will feature the same A19 chip as the iPhone 17, which suggests the handset should have 8GB of RAM. MagSafe support would be a fix for an inconvenience that the iPhone 16e model introduced. The handset doesn't feature MagSafe wireless charging, as the rear glass panel doesn't include magnets. Finally, Bloomberg indicated that the iPhone 17e will feature Apple's newest cellular and wireless chips.

The Bloomberg report makes no mention of two key details: design and storage. Some iPhone 17e rumors said the handset will feature a Dynamic Island display, but Gurman doesn't corroborate them. Also, it's unclear if the iPhone 17e will start at 256GB of storage like the other iPhone 17 models, or feature just 128GB of storage like its predecessor. The iPhone 16e turned out to be a success for Apple. It was the tenth best-selling smartphone of 2025, indicating there's been plenty of consumer interest in a $599 new iPhone.