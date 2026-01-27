The 5 Most Anticipated Features For Apple's iPhone 17e

Apple is expected to unveil a new generation of its cheaper iPhone model early this year. It's still unclear if the company might hold the introduction of the iPhone 17e for a spring event or if a release could come later this winter and be announced via a press release. Either way, rumors point to an announcement of some nature in the next few weeks.

Even though the iPhone 16e wasn't exactly a bestseller, likely in part due to the fact that it lacked several features available on the other iPhone 16 models, it seems Apple learned a thing or two in the process that could benefit the next generation. The iPhone 17e is not expected to introduce many new features, as it's a budget release compared to the pricier iPhone 16, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 models, but it could be a solid option for those on a budget who don't want to opt for an older iPhone generation.

With that in mind, we've gathered up some of the latest rumors and reports regarding the iPhone 17e to make a list of the most notable potential changes coming to Apple's most affordable smartphone. Fortunately, the price doesn't seem to be one of those changes, as there haven't been any reports thus far to suggest that Apple plans to increase the price of the iPhone 17e from $599.