Leakers Clash Over Conflicting iPhone 18 Pro Redesign Rumors

You know the next iPhone is going to be interesting when leakers can't get on the same page. Following several reports that the iPhone 18 Pro would ditch the current Dynamic Island cutout in favor of a punch-hole on the left upper corner of the display, a new batch of leakers say that those reports got it all wrong. They claim that the Dynamic Island will shrink but not disappear.

Well-known Weibo leaker Instant Digital says other sources misunderstood what Apple plans to do with Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro. With rumors suggesting that the company might put the TrueDepth sensor under the panel, Instant Digital claims that the only component that Apple will be put underneath the display is the infrared flood illuminator.

ShrimpApplePro, another leaker on X, also corroborates Instant Digital's post and reporting from display analyst Ross Young. Apple will seemingly follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 14, as a few years after the notch debuted on the iPhone X, the company eventually introduced a smaller notch on the iPhone 14, and ultimately moved all of those component into the Dynamic Island. In this case, Apple might be shrinking the Dynamic Island's size before being able to add all the sensors underneath the display.