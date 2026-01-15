iPhone 18 Pro Leak Reveals Another Redesign Is Coming With New Face ID Tech
Apple has been tweaking the iPhone design almost every generation. With the iPhone 14 Pro, the company ditched the notch in favor of a Dynamic Island. On the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple added a titanium frame to its phones. On the iPhone 17 Pro models, a new camera plateau and the return to aluminum marked these smartphones.
Now, the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will have a redesign, as Apple could be working on a new under-display cutout area. This leak is corroborated by other reports that say Apple will make a more discreet Dynamic Island while placing Face ID sensors under the screen. Other rumors suggest the iPhone will receive another major change in 2027, as Apple plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone release.
iPhone 18 — 6.27" LTPO 120Hz display with Dynamic Island
iPhone Air 2 — 6.55" LTPO 120Hz display with Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Pro — 6.27" LTPO 120Hz display with a newly redesigned under-display cutout area
iPhone 18 Pro Max — 6.86" LTPO 120Hz display with a newly redesigned... pic.twitter.com/0Ix3CuLyuP
— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2026
A design change won't come to other iPhone models
Following Apple's trend of updating the design of the iPhone Pro first, the Digital Chat Station leaker says that both iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will remain with the same look as their predecessors, which means the company is not expected to add under-display components, like Face ID, or move the Dynamic Island somewhere else on the screen on these models.
While it's still unclear whether Apple will move all the Face ID and camera components under the display on the iPhone 20, these rumors claim the company will do that with the TrueDepth system, which powers facial recognition, on the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Interestingly enough, Apple has been full of new ideas with its iPhones. For example, the iPhone Air was just introduced, but the company is expected to release the iPhone Fold this year. Then, in 2027, Apple might introduce an iPhone with an all-new design. Considering that, back in 2017, Apple decided to make a premium iPhone X model while offering the simpler iPhone 8, the rumored smartphone releases could make Apple's release schedule as busy as it was back then. With two Pro models, one regular version with a new release schedule, the iPhone Air, and a future iPhone Fold, it becomes unclear where Apple will fit the iPhone 20 release and what the other models will look like.