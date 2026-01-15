iPhone 18 Pro Leak Reveals Another Redesign Is Coming With New Face ID Tech

Following Apple's trend of updating the design of the iPhone Pro first, the Digital Chat Station leaker says that both iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will remain with the same look as their predecessors, which means the company is not expected to add under-display components, like Face ID, or move the Dynamic Island somewhere else on the screen on these models.

While it's still unclear whether Apple will move all the Face ID and camera components under the display on the iPhone 20, these rumors claim the company will do that with the TrueDepth system, which powers facial recognition, on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Interestingly enough, Apple has been full of new ideas with its iPhones. For example, the iPhone Air was just introduced, but the company is expected to release the iPhone Fold this year. Then, in 2027, Apple might introduce an iPhone with an all-new design. Considering that, back in 2017, Apple decided to make a premium iPhone X model while offering the simpler iPhone 8, the rumored smartphone releases could make Apple's release schedule as busy as it was back then. With two Pro models, one regular version with a new release schedule, the iPhone Air, and a future iPhone Fold, it becomes unclear where Apple will fit the iPhone 20 release and what the other models will look like.