iPhone Fold Isn't Even Out Yet, But Samsung Might Already Be Copying The Design

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year as part of the revamped iPhone 18 series. Rumors say only the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold will be unveiled next September, with the base iPhone 18 arriving in spring 2027. Reports also claim Apple has been able to eliminate or significantly reduce the creasing effect that appears in the middle of the screen on many foldables.

Importantly, Apple supposedly won't replicate the design Samsung has been using for the Galaxy Z Fold line since the first model. The iPhone Fold will be a book-type foldable like Samsung's flagship, but it will feature a different aspect ratio. The foldable iPhone should be wider and shorter than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. The main benefit of using such a design concerns the tablet experience. The foldable iPhone will look more like an iPad rather than a rectangle. When folded, the iPhone Fold might be easier to use with one hand.

Apple wouldn't be the first foldable phone maker to challenge Samsung with a Fold-like design, assuming the rumors are accurate. For example, Oppo did it a few years ago with the Oppo Find N, seen below. Huawei earlier this year released the Pura X, which could very well turn out to feature a design similar to the first foldable iPhone. But this time, Samsung appears to be paying attention. According to SammyGuru, Samsung showcased a new design in a recent survey that suggests the phone maker is working on something similar to Apple's foldable.