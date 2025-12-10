Samsung Is About To Waste A Huge Chance With The Galaxy S26

The standard iPhone 17 turned out to be a massive success for Apple this year. It's been sold out since the first preorder weekend in the U.S. and other markets. As of last Friday, the base iPhone 17 model is harder to find than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is an unexpected development for a new iPhone series. Usually, the Pro models see more extended shipment delays. The iPhone 17 series also helped Apple dethrone Samsung, becoming the world's top-selling smartphone vendor of 2025.

The Korean giant will soon unveil the Galaxy S26 series, its answer to the iPhone 17. However, a new report from Korean news site ETNews suggests that Samsung has decided to play it safe. The base Galaxy S26 model will not deliver any camera improvements over its predecessor, with Samsung reportedly choosing the same cameras to cut costs and hit the same $799 price point as the iPhone 17. Samsung reportedly wanted to improve the camera specs for the cheapest Galaxy S26 model, and it also reportedly wanted to raise the starting price.

The company seemingly changed its mind after the iPhone 17 launch. ETNews' report states that the cheapest Galaxy S26 flavor will feature the same three lenses as its predecessor: A 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera array. Some internal changes may be needed, as Samsung had a different camera module design in mind for the Galaxy S26 initially. The ETNews report corroborates a mid-November story from a different Korean outlet, reporting that Samsung was so shocked by the $799 iPhone 17 that it decided to downgrade the base Galaxy S26 just so it can match Apple's price point.