These iPhones Will Help Apple Steal Samsung's Top Smartphone Brand Crown Through 2029

The new Counterpoint Research figures highlighted by Bloomberg show that iPhone shipments will grow by 10% in 2025, compared to 4.6% for Samsung — with the entire smartphone market set to grow by 3.3% this year. With that, Apple is projected to capture 19.4% of the market. Analysts said that it's not just the strong iPhone 17 reception that's propelling Apple's phone sales. The replacement cycle has supposedly reached an inflection point, fueled by consumers who last purchased smartphones during the sales boom of the COVID period and are ready to upgrade. Also, the report noted that 358 million used iPhones were sold in the two years between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2025. These iPhone owners are also likely to upgrade in the coming years to one of the new iPhones Apple is currently developing.

The Counterpoint Research analysts mention three rumored iPhone models set to launch in 2026 and 2027, including the budget iPhone 17e model, the foldable iPhone, and Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone 20. These iPhones should launch in the spring of 2026, September 2026, and September 2027, respectively, according to previous rumors. Counterpoint Research believes that Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup will help Apple secure the world's top smartphone vendor title through 2029. If the prediction comes true, it'll give Apple a rare win over Samsung. That said, the Korean giant won't sit idle. Samsung is expected to hit back with the Galaxy S26 series early next year, followed by a new wave of foldable phones next summer.