iPhone 17 Helps Apple Grab 25% Of China's Phone Sales
According to a Counterpoint Research report, one in four smartphones sold in China in October was an iPhone. It's the first time since 2022 that Apple has achieved the milestone, but this time Apple is facing stronger competition in the premium segment. The iPhone 17 series was the main driving force behind the surge in iPhone sales in the country, with each of the new models reportedly outperforming its iPhone 16 predecessor by mid-to-high double-digit percentages. The figures are estimates, as only Apple can provide exact figures. Still, the data Counterpoint Research compiled confirms what has been evident since mid-September: The new iPhones are a big success for Apple worldwide, with three models having been sold out for weeks.
Counterpoint Research found that the iPhone 17 series accounted for about 80% of Apple's iPhone sales in China. Apple sold 37% more iPhone units than last year. Also, the report says Apple's performance lifted China's smartphone market by 8%. As for Apple's main competitors in the country, Oppo's sales grew 19% in October compared to a year earlier, while Huawei's sales dropped by 19%. Oppo released a new phone, the Find X9, while Huawei's next flagship is planned for next week. The analysts expect Apple to continue to do well in the country, despite the arrival of the Huawei Mate 80 series, flagship devices that will compete against the iPhone 17 series.
The base iPhone 17 is a big hit
Counterpoint Research said the base iPhone 17 model, which retails for $799 in the U.S., grew the fastest in China. "The iPhone 17 series continues to deliver for Apple, with the base and Pro models growing fastest," Senior Analyst Ivan Lam said in a statement. "Share of new iPhone models is extremely high, at over 80% of unit sales, so we are likely to see growth amplified as rising ASPs (average selling prices) push the top line higher." Counterpoint Research also noted that the iPhone 17 series gave Apple the best-ever start to a December quarter, with sales surpassing the October 2021 peak.
Counterpoint Research's data won't surprise anyone following the smartphone business, or anyone who has tried buying an iPhone 17 model in October. The three iPhone 17 models have been largely sold out around the world, according to BGR's weekly checks. The iPhone Air has been widely available since mid-September. It's the only new iPhone that did not see significant stock disruptions. Interestingly, China has been a big exception for the iPhone Air, which went on sale in October in the country after Apple cleared local regulatory hurdles. The iPhone Air was sold out in China for several days before Apple caught up with demand.
Our checks last week showed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max was the only model to experience shipping delays in China, though they were minor (3-5 business days). The delay was in line with other major markets, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Switzerland, and Germany. The standard iPhone 17 was in stock in China last Friday, while buyers in the U.S. and Canada had to wait 1-2 weeks for it.