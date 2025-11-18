iPhone 17 Helps Apple Grab 25% Of China's Phone Sales

Counterpoint Research said the base iPhone 17 model, which retails for $799 in the U.S., grew the fastest in China. "The iPhone 17 series continues to deliver for Apple, with the base and Pro models growing fastest," Senior Analyst Ivan Lam said in a statement. "Share of new iPhone models is extremely high, at over 80% of unit sales, so we are likely to see growth amplified as rising ASPs (average selling prices) push the top line higher." Counterpoint Research also noted that the iPhone 17 series gave Apple the best-ever start to a December quarter, with sales surpassing the October 2021 peak.

Counterpoint Research's data won't surprise anyone following the smartphone business, or anyone who has tried buying an iPhone 17 model in October. The three iPhone 17 models have been largely sold out around the world, according to BGR's weekly checks. The iPhone Air has been widely available since mid-September. It's the only new iPhone that did not see significant stock disruptions. Interestingly, China has been a big exception for the iPhone Air, which went on sale in October in the country after Apple cleared local regulatory hurdles. The iPhone Air was sold out in China for several days before Apple caught up with demand.

Our checks last week showed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max was the only model to experience shipping delays in China, though they were minor (3-5 business days). The delay was in line with other major markets, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Switzerland, and Germany. The standard iPhone 17 was in stock in China last Friday, while buyers in the U.S. and Canada had to wait 1-2 weeks for it.