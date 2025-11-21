Black Friday Is A Week Away, And The iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out
Black Friday is one week away, though you don't have to wait that long for discounts and bargains, as many Black Friday deals have already gone live. Shoppers wanting to buy one of Apple's newest iPhones should know there's good and bad news about the iPhone 17. First of all, Apple announced its Black Friday 2025 shopping event, and the iPhone 17 models aren't included. That's hardly a surprise, as Apple usually avoids including the newest iPhone series in its Black Friday promotions. Better iPhone 17 deals might be available from electronics retailers and carriers, assuming the iPhone 17 is in stock.
On that note, let's talk about availability. Some models are in stock, but the standard iPhone 17 model is still sold out online. The cheapest iPhone 17 model has the longest delivery times, with buyers having to wait 1-2 weeks to have their unit shipped. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also sold out, but shipping estimates have improved compared to last week.
BGR has been tracking the iPhone 17 shortages every week since preorders opened. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 have been consistently sold out since September 12. The iPhone Air is the only new model that has been widely available since launch. In recent weeks, iPhone 17 Pro stock has also improved significantly. As you'll see below, the smaller Pro model continues to be widely available.
iPhone 17 delivery estimates ahead of Black Friday
Every Friday, we conduct the same inventory check on Apple's regional online stores. We load the product page for each of the four iPhone models and check every possible storage and color combination. Apple's system then offers delivery estimates for each model. Our findings this week indicate that Apple might be catching up with iPhone 17 Pro Max demand. Delivery estimates range from "in stock"/"1 business day" to "3-5 business days" in several markets, including the U.S. Some colors or storage options might ship faster than others, so consumers will need to decide how long they want to wait for a specific model:
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 1 business day to 3-5 business days (U.S. – varies with model, France – varies with model, Switzerland – varies with model), 3-5 business days (U.S., Canada), in stock to 3-5 business days (China), in stock (U.S., Germany, Ireland, Japan)
- iPhone 17 Pro: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
- iPhone 17: 1-2 weeks (U.S., Canada), 5-7 business days (U.K., China), in stock (France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Japan)
- iPhone Air: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
There's no telling when the base iPhone 17 model will see similar improvements. Shipping estimates remain at 1-2 weeks for the U.S. and Canada, similar to last week. Also, the cheapest model is sold out online in the U.K. and China, where it was in stock last week. This indicates supply can fluctuate from week to week, suggesting that inventory checks might differ from one day to another, depending on the market. There's no guarantee that stock will improve by next week for any of the models that are sold out this Friday.