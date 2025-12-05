iPhone 17 Sold Out: Cheapest Model Now Harder To Find Than The Pro Max

It's the first week of December, and we're witnessing something unusual in iPhone history. The iPhone 17 is still sold out in the U.S. and various key international markets, especially the standard iPhone 17 model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is now easier to find than the standard iPhone 17 in several markets, including the U.S. That's not what usually happens with Apple's newest iPhones. The Pro and Pro Max are the first to sell out, and the most likely to experience stock issues during the December quarter.

This year, the base iPhone 17 is a massive success for Apple. As you'll see below, buyers need to wait between three and seven business days for an iPhone 17 delivery. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is in stock in multiple markets, though certain storage tiers might be sold out. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air aren't experiencing shortages in the markets we looked at on Friday.

BGR has been tracking iPhone 17 delivery times since preorders began. Every Friday, with the exception of Black Friday, we've reported the delivery estimates for the four new iPhone models based on data we obtained from Apple's online stores for the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, and Japan. The process is identical for each market. We simulate placing an order on Apple's online store for each of the four iPhone models. We look at all color and storage combinations for each version, and Apple's system offers a shipping estimate.