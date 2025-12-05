iPhone 17 Sold Out: Cheapest Model Now Harder To Find Than The Pro Max
It's the first week of December, and we're witnessing something unusual in iPhone history. The iPhone 17 is still sold out in the U.S. and various key international markets, especially the standard iPhone 17 model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is now easier to find than the standard iPhone 17 in several markets, including the U.S. That's not what usually happens with Apple's newest iPhones. The Pro and Pro Max are the first to sell out, and the most likely to experience stock issues during the December quarter.
This year, the base iPhone 17 is a massive success for Apple. As you'll see below, buyers need to wait between three and seven business days for an iPhone 17 delivery. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is in stock in multiple markets, though certain storage tiers might be sold out. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air aren't experiencing shortages in the markets we looked at on Friday.
BGR has been tracking iPhone 17 delivery times since preorders began. Every Friday, with the exception of Black Friday, we've reported the delivery estimates for the four new iPhone models based on data we obtained from Apple's online stores for the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, and Japan. The process is identical for each market. We simulate placing an order on Apple's online store for each of the four iPhone models. We look at all color and storage combinations for each version, and Apple's system offers a shipping estimate.
Stock improves for all iPhone 17 models
This week's stock data tells us Apple has been catching up with iPhone 17 demand. iPhone 17 Pro Max shipping estimates have improved compared to two weeks ago. Even in the U.S., the 256GB, 512GB, and 2TB versions are in stock. Interestingly, the 1TB model has a wait time of 3-5 days in North America, going up to 7-10 days in China. Our figures below reflect the different shipping estimates you'll see on Apple.com depending on the iPhone 17 Pro Max storage option you select.
The base iPhone 17 saw shipping estimates improve in North America and China, but stock constraints reappeared in other markets. As of this writing, both storage options (256GB and 512GB) across all five color choices are sold out in the markets we follow. Shipping times stand at 3-5 business days for Europe and Asia and 5-7 business days for North America. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 is sold out in Japan again, a market where the handset was in stock two weeks ago:
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 3-5 business days (U.S. – 1TB model Canada – 1TB/2TB model), 3-5 to 7-10 business days (China – 1TB model) in stock (U.S.*, Canada*, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China*, Japan)
- iPhone 17 Pro: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Japan)
- iPhone 17: 3-5 business days (U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan), 5-7 business days (U.S., Canada)
- iPhone Air: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
An IDC report earlier this week showed that the iPhone 17 series will drive a record quarter and year for Apple. Also, the iPhone 17 has helped the entire smartphone market exceed growth expectations. Our checks indicate iPhone 17 demand remains strong in December.