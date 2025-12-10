Apple's First Foldable iPhone Will Storm The Market Despite Its Higher Price Tag

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next summer, the usual timeframe for Samsung foldable phone launches. A few weeks later, Apple should unveil its first-generation foldable iPhone, routinely referred to as the iPhone Fold, as the device will be a direct competitor to Samsung's Fold-type handsets. Despite the 7-year gap and a significantly higher price tag, the iPhone Fold may sell much better than its rivals, Samsung phones included.

IDC's latest projections show that the iPhone Fold will take over 22% of the foldable market next year. The analysts also say that Apple will grab 34% of the foldables market value, thanks to an average price point of $2,400. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 sells for $2,000, before any deals. A few days ago, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, which should sell for around $3,000 in the U.S., though the price is not confirmed. IDC notes that the Galaxy Z TriFold would also help ignite interest in the foldable space next year, and that Huawei foldable shipments will almost double, but the iPhone Fold will be the real "game-changer."

The forecast says the foldable segment will grow by 30% next year, compared to 6% in the previous estimate. Comparatively, traditional phone shipments will drop by 1.4%. According to IDC data, the foldables market will continue to outpace non-foldables through 2029. Apple's share of the market is seen growing from 22% in 2026 to 30% in 2027 and 34% in 2029 at the expense of rivals.