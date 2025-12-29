iPhone Fold Design Revealed By Leaker Who Apple Sued Earlier This Year

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable phone next year as part of an iPhone 18 series that will include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The base iPhone 18 model will launch in spring 2027, while the iPhone Air 2 isn't guaranteed to get a 2026 release. YouTuber Jon Prosser, who leaked Apple products for years before angering the company earlier in 2025 with iOS 26 leaks that spoiled the Liquid Glass design, seems to corroborate most iPhone Fold rumors to date in a new video released before Christmas.

The leaker, whom Apple sued following his iOS 26 disclosures, did not specify where he obtained the information in the video below, which also contains purported renders of the foldable iPhone. However, Apple fans who stayed on top of iPhone Fold rumors in recent years will find his claims familiar. Prosser reiterated claims that the iPhone Fold will be part of a three-phone iPhone 18 family that Apple will introduce next year.

The handset's signature feature, which may set it apart from most foldable phones available on the market, is a foldable display that doesn't crease in the middle. Creasing has been one of the main issues with foldables, at least visually, since the first commercial models arrived. Prosser claims that Apple's breakthrough solution is "a metal plate that disperses the pressure of bending the display" and a hinge made of liquid metal.