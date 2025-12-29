iPhone Fold Design Revealed By Leaker Who Apple Sued Earlier This Year
Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable phone next year as part of an iPhone 18 series that will include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The base iPhone 18 model will launch in spring 2027, while the iPhone Air 2 isn't guaranteed to get a 2026 release. YouTuber Jon Prosser, who leaked Apple products for years before angering the company earlier in 2025 with iOS 26 leaks that spoiled the Liquid Glass design, seems to corroborate most iPhone Fold rumors to date in a new video released before Christmas.
The leaker, whom Apple sued following his iOS 26 disclosures, did not specify where he obtained the information in the video below, which also contains purported renders of the foldable iPhone. However, Apple fans who stayed on top of iPhone Fold rumors in recent years will find his claims familiar. Prosser reiterated claims that the iPhone Fold will be part of a three-phone iPhone 18 family that Apple will introduce next year.
The handset's signature feature, which may set it apart from most foldable phones available on the market, is a foldable display that doesn't crease in the middle. Creasing has been one of the main issues with foldables, at least visually, since the first commercial models arrived. Prosser claims that Apple's breakthrough solution is "a metal plate that disperses the pressure of bending the display" and a hinge made of liquid metal.
Will Apple call its foldable the iPhone Ultra?
Prosser also shares specifications in line with other reports. The cover screen measures 5.5 inches, and the phone is 9mm thick when folded. Unfolded, the device becomes a 7.8-inch tablet that's just 4.5mm thick. Prosser suggests the foldable iPhone may be called iPhone Ultra, a moniker Apple has never used. In rumors and reports, the phone has been referred to as the iPhone Fold due to similarities to devices like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Then again, as the renders Prosser offered indicate, the iPhone Fold will have a different aspect ratio. The phone will be shorter than other book-type foldables. Unfolded, the iPhone Fold looks more like an iPad while other foldables have a square aspect ratio when unfolded.
Prosser also said the foldable iPhone will feature four cameras, including a dual camera module on the back and two selfie cameras — one for each screen. Prosser doesn't claim the internal selfie camera will be placed under the display, as other rumors do. There won't be Face ID on the iPhone Fold. Instead, it'll have a Touch ID button at the top.
The foldable should feature two high-density battery cells, according to the video. Prosser did not provide more details about the battery, and it's unclear whether he's speculating or relaying inside information. Apple's lawsuit against Prosser clearly didn't convince the YouTuber to avoid reporting on unreleased Apple products. Finally, Prosser says the iPhone Fold will be available in black and white next September, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $2,500. The figures are in line with other iPhone Fold price rumors.