Apple Announces Special Event In March As New iPhone And Mac Rumors Swirl

On Presidents' Day, Apple announced that it will be holding a "Special Experience" in New York City, London, and Shanghai on March 4, 2026, at 9 am ET. The company has invited media personalities to attend the events, marking the second media invite of the year from Apple. It's also worth noting that this is the second consecutive time Apple has described an event as an "experience"

Still, with rumors swirling about new iPhone, Macs, and even iPads on the horizon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests the company could be planning to unveil some of those products in the days before the "experience" and host a hands-on session with reporters on March 4. So far, there's no word on Apple streaming the experience for the general public.

While we might hear more about the company's plans in the coming weeks, Gurman teased in his Power On newsletter over the weekend that the release of new Macs, iPads, and the iPhone 17e could be imminent. Looking back to the last Apple experience in February, the company announced the Creator Studio bundle and then held an event with influencers. Even though the company also unveiled the second-generation AirTag that week, it didn't address the launch at the Creator Studio experience in California.