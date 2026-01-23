Apple's First Event Of The Year Is Not What You Expect, But There Might Be A Surprise

Apple is ready for its first event of the year. Don't panic, you didn't miss an invite, nor did the company make a public announcement. As a matter of fact, Apple is preparing an "Experience" from January 27-29 in Los Angeles, California. The information comes from creator Petr Mara, who shared an image of his invite on Instagram a few weeks ago.

At the time, it was unclear what Apple could've prepared. However, just after his post, the company unveiled the Apple Creator Studio, which officially launches on January 28. The Apple Creator Studio subscription is a bundle of nine apps, ranging from the most professional ones like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, to the iWork suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote) and Pixelmator Pro, which is getting an all-new iPad app.

With that, Apple is bundling all of its creative products into a $12.99/month subscription, which will not only feature brand-new Liquid Glass icons, but other perks to the software that will remain free. That said, Apple might take this opportunity to talk about something bigger than just this bundle with creators.