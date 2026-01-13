Apple's New Creator Studio Bundle Offers Nine Pro Apps At One Low Price
Following the announcement that Google's Gemini models will power the new Siri, Apple today revealed its new Creator Studio bundle: A subscription with nine Pro apps, which includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion Compressor, Mainstage, Keynotes, Pages, Numbers, and soon, Freeform. With that, Apple is teasing one of the biggest updates to its creator tools to date, as it finally announces a Liquid Glass treatment, AI features, and better integration between software on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Apple says the Apple Creator Studio app will be available by the end of the month on January 28, and its subscription will cost $12.99/month (or $129/year). The company will also offer college students and educators a huge price drop, as this creative bundle will be available for $2.99/month (or $29.99/year).
More interestingly, Apple now offers subscriptions for most of its services and software. Users can pay for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV, Music, Arcade, Fitness+, News+, iCloud+, and AppleCare One, which offers protection for at least three devices with AppleCare Theft and Loss; and now Creator Studio, which offers Apple's tentpole software for a new price.
Breaking down Apple Creator Studio's apps
From Apple's press release, the Apple Creator Studio will be available for a few Intel Macs and pre-M1 iPads. However, the company's biggest focus is on Apple Silicon Macs, iPads with the A17 Pro chip or newer, and iPhone 15 Pro or newer devices, as they are all Apple Intelligence-capable.
From the AI features, Apple says it's adding contextual capabilities to a new search box, as users will be able to find key moments, decide which part to cut, and even quickly understand when something important is happening with Transcript Search, Beat Detection, and Montage Maker in Final Cut Pro. The company also continues to deeply integrate Motion, Compressor, and MainStage into Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro; available in both Mac and iPad devices, each with their own benefits. The most important thing is that Apple says it will continue to offer new features available for both subscribers and one-time buyers of these software.
It's also important to note that Pages, Numbers, and Keynote will continue to be free apps for the Apple ecosystem, but additional features will be available to subscribers, including new templates and themes, and a new Content Hub. Apple says Freeform will eventually join the bundle with additional perks.
Long live the Pixelmator Pro app
After acquiring the Pixelmator software and absorbing its team in 2024, it was unclear what Apple would do with one of the best photo editing apps on the market. Fortunately, the company is not only keeping Pixelmator alive, but also including it into this new Creator Studio bundle.
Apple is updating Pixelmator Pro with Liquid Glass design, and expanding the software to the iPad, as the company says it has been "built from scratch" for iPadOS 26. Besides the Apple Pencil functionalities, including hover, squeeze, and double-tap, Mac and iPads users will get a new Warp tool, which lets users twist and shape layers.
At the moment, it's unclear what Apple will do with Photomator, which is a Pixelmator product available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Nor is it clear what will happen with the original Pixelmator software, which is available for the Mac and iPad. However, it seems some of the answers, including if Apple will eventually make a more abrupt move into subscriptions in favor of the one-time payment versions, will be only answered in the future.