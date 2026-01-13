Apple's New Creator Studio Bundle Offers Nine Pro Apps At One Low Price

Following the announcement that Google's Gemini models will power the new Siri, Apple today revealed its new Creator Studio bundle: A subscription with nine Pro apps, which includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion Compressor, Mainstage, Keynotes, Pages, Numbers, and soon, Freeform. With that, Apple is teasing one of the biggest updates to its creator tools to date, as it finally announces a Liquid Glass treatment, AI features, and better integration between software on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple says the Apple Creator Studio app will be available by the end of the month on January 28, and its subscription will cost $12.99/month (or $129/year). The company will also offer college students and educators a huge price drop, as this creative bundle will be available for $2.99/month (or $29.99/year).

More interestingly, Apple now offers subscriptions for most of its services and software. Users can pay for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV, Music, Arcade, Fitness+, News+, iCloud+, and AppleCare One, which offers protection for at least three devices with AppleCare Theft and Loss; and now Creator Studio, which offers Apple's tentpole software for a new price.