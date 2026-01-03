Here's What Every Different USB Port Type Actually Means

USB Type-A and USB Type-C are two of the most prevalent USB ports you'll find on devices. The Type-A connector has a rectangular shape with a plastic insert in the middle and is capable of handling data transfers and power delivery. However, its capabilities depend on the USB generation supported by the port. For example, a USB 2.0 port supports up to 480 Mbps data transfer speeds, whereas a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port can go up to 10 Gbps. The newer specifications, such as USB4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, aren't available on the Type-A port.

As mentioned, USB Type-A ports can also power the connected devices, but the power delivery is rather low. A USB 2.0 port typically offers 2.5 watts of power, whereas a 3.0 port can provide up to 4.5 watts. However, if the Type-A port — regardless of whether it supports version 2.0 or 3.0 — is using the USB Battery Charging 1.2 (BC 1.2) standard, it's capable of delivering 7.5 watts of power, using 1.5 amperes of current at 5 volts.

USB Type-C, on the other hand, has an oval shape, and it's a reversible connector, unlike the Type-A port. It's also significantly more versatile and powerful. In addition to performing data transfers and delivering power, it can also carry video signals if it's using DisplayPort Alt Mode extension. More commonly referred to as the USB-C port, its capabilities also depend on the USB version and Power Delivery (PD) specification support. However, unlike a USB Type-A port, it's compatible with all USB versions, including USB4 2.0, and as such, it can reach data transfer rates of up to 80 Gbps. Moreover, PD 3.0 specification allows it to deliver up to 100 watts of power, whereas PD 3.1 ups the power delivery to 240 watts.