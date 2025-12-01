What Is A USB-B Port (And Why Would You Use One)?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Universal Serial Bus (USB) connection has been around since the mid-'90s, introduced as a means of wiring a wide range of accessories to a desktop PC, including peripherals like mice, keyboards, and external storage devices. While the modern world deals mainly in USB-A and USB-C ports, the USB-B standard is still around, too — it's just not as commonly used.

The USB-B connector is the largest of the three USB ports. The connection is a boxy shape with slanted top corners, and is primarily used to connect devices like printers and scanners. You'll also find it on musical gear like MIDI keyboards and synthesizers, as well as various medical technologies. In many cases, you'll only see a USB-B connector on one end of a USB cable, with the other end being a USB-A connector.

As the USB standard has evolved over the years, USB-B has been through a couple of generational changes, too. The USB 1.1 and 2.0 generations use the same USB-B connector type, but USB 3.0 introduced a new design that utilized nine pins (instead of the older version's four) for improved data transfer speeds. And depending on the hardware generation you're working with, USB-B ports and connectors may also be one of several colors.