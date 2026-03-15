Slow Horses Fans Need To Watch Gary Oldman's Forgotten Cold War Movie Next

Tomas Alfredson's Oscar-nominated feature was a lauded critical darling upon its release, and it boasts an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It features the absolute crème de la crème of British actors, including legendary names like Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Kathy Burke, and the "Adolescence" star Stephen Graham, who also led a British prison series.

With a prestigious round-up like that and a strong source material from Le Carré, it's really hard to miss, but screenwriters Bridget O'Connor and Peter Straughan certainly didn't leave it to chance to provide a worthy adaptation of the novel for these acting giants. And they've got the quality and recognition they aimed for: "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, receiving two other nominations for Best Original Score and Best Lead Performance.

Naturally, that wouldn't have been possible without Alfredson's singular vision as a director. Creating a quintessential atmosphere to revive the milieu of '70s England, his film is filled with desolate locations, suffocating paranoia, and a mounting suspense that serves as fertile soil in which the narrative can blossom into an exceptional thriller. If you're a fan — either of spy movies or Oldman — and for some reason missed this when it came out, you should undoubtedly seek it out as soon as you can — or at least until "Slow Horses" returns with its sixth season sometime this year.