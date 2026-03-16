The US Air Force Just Banned These Popular Smart Tech Gadgets

The U.S. Air Force has released updated guidance on its dress and personal appearance policy, with new regulations that ban the use of certain popular smart tech gadgets for Airmen while in uniform. Among the changes in the new dress code, the most notable is the banning of smart glasses with photo, video, or AI capabilities while they are wearing their uniform, regardless of duty status.

Over the past few years, Meta glasses have become increasingly popular, with users able to capture moments without needing to rummage around for their phone or camera. Of course, while cloud-based, AI-enabled glasses might be cool, they can pose a security threat. It makes sense that the Air Force would take steps to ensure they are updating the uniform policies to keep up-to-date with the latest smart wearable technology.

It's not just smart glasses that were updated on the policy. The policy on standard eyewear also had a brief update, restricting eyewear to a handful of authorized frame colors and lens types. The updated policy also placed restrictions on Bluetooth technology, headsets, or hands-free devices, with the exception of those authorized to use Bluetooth headsets and other technology for official duties.