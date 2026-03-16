The US Air Force Just Banned These Popular Smart Tech Gadgets
The U.S. Air Force has released updated guidance on its dress and personal appearance policy, with new regulations that ban the use of certain popular smart tech gadgets for Airmen while in uniform. Among the changes in the new dress code, the most notable is the banning of smart glasses with photo, video, or AI capabilities while they are wearing their uniform, regardless of duty status.
Over the past few years, Meta glasses have become increasingly popular, with users able to capture moments without needing to rummage around for their phone or camera. Of course, while cloud-based, AI-enabled glasses might be cool, they can pose a security threat. It makes sense that the Air Force would take steps to ensure they are updating the uniform policies to keep up-to-date with the latest smart wearable technology.
It's not just smart glasses that were updated on the policy. The policy on standard eyewear also had a brief update, restricting eyewear to a handful of authorized frame colors and lens types. The updated policy also placed restrictions on Bluetooth technology, headsets, or hands-free devices, with the exception of those authorized to use Bluetooth headsets and other technology for official duties.
Have other services been impacted?
There's currently no one-size-fits-all uniform tech policy across all the military branches. Instead, each branch operates its own uniform policy, meaning this current change will only impact Air Force servicemen. In fact, the Army has gone the other way when it comes to smart glasses, going as far as using Meta's smart glasses to see if they can train AI on squad vehicle repairs. According to Maj. Pete Nguyen, an Army spokesperson, said they are hoping the data can help "eventually provide reliable, step-by-step assistance comparable to a human expert."
When it comes to troops wearing smart glasses, both the Marine Corps and Navy have left individual commanders to regulate their use and decide if they pose an operational security threat. The Navy also prohibits the use of Bluetooth devices, including headsets or hands-free devices, unless authorized for use in official Navy duties.
While Meta's smart glasses are the name that comes up the most, these restrictions apply to all brands of smart glasses that can capture images and/or video.