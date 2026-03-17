Don't Let Someone Fix Your Android Phone Without Using This Setting First

As much as we want them to be, smartphones and mobile devices aren't invincible. Even with tough glass and rugged metal frames, if you drop them just right, you can crack the corner of the screen or worse. Other accidents can take smartphones offline, too, like dropping them in fluids, exposing them to extreme temperatures, and, of course, sometimes random failures happen for internal parts.

While failures and broken screens are clear signs it's time for a new phone, you may not have the budget to upgrade yet. That's when you need to visit a repair center. The scary part about that is, broken or not, you're handing your device and everything on it to a stranger. Your address, your payment details, your banking information, sensitive photos, your messages — it's all there, ripe for the picking.

Android devices have a unique feature to help deal with this called — you guessed it — repair mode. It's a special mode that locks down your phone by setting up a sandboxed, individual fresh profile. That keeps your personal information hidden even if someone tries to go snooping. It also still allows the technicians or repair professionals to use the phone like normal as needed.

You need a device with Android 14 or newer, but getting it set up is easy. Samsung's version of repair mode is called maintenance mode, but it's the same idea. On most Android devices, go to Settings > System > Repair Mode and select "Enter Repair Mode." You'll be asked to enter your security PIN or password. On Samsung devices, go to Settings > Battery and Device Care > Maintenance Mode. If the screen is broken, you can connect an external display and/or mouse via USB-C and follow the same steps.