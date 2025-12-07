5 Signs It's Time For A New Phone

Smartphones have gotten more and more expensive over the years, which is reason alone to hang onto your phone for as long as possible. It's not uncommon to see somebody using a phone that's two or three generations old despite newer models offering improved features and capabilities. Smartphones are now made to last longer than their earlier counterparts, but there's still a point when keeping an old phone stops being a smart decision and starts costing you in ways that may not be immediately discernible. Performance issues, for example, can slow your daily productivity, and security vulnerabilities in older versions of operating systems can put your phone and data at risk.

It can be easy to rationalize keeping a struggling device by telling yourself it still functions well enough, but there are plenty of signs to look for in order to tell if you're simply in denial. Your phone can't last forever, after all, and you can always repurpose your old phone upon purchasing a new one. The signs that it's time to make that move are recognizable across phone platforms and phone manufacturers, so whether you use an iPhone or something that runs on Android, let's explore some ways you can tell it's time to retire that old phone and purchase yourself something to start making new memories with.