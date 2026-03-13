US Medical Company Hit With Cyberattack, And This Hacker Group Is Claiming Responsibility

On March 11, a hacker group known as Handala Team claimed responsibility for a cyberattack launched against the U.S. medical tech company Stryker. As reported by NBC News, this attack is seemingly the first significant instance of an Iranian entity hacking an American company since the start of the ongoing war between the two countries.

Stryker is a medical equipment manufacturer headquartered in Portage, Michigan. A statement posted by Stryker on the company's website described the hacking situation as "a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyber attack." The company explained that there was no indication of ransomware or malware and that the incident seems to be contained. This comes at a time when hackers are using AI to break AI, so the contained nature of this attack is a lucky break for Stryker.

A report from KrebsOnSecurity indicates that the attack may have entailed the use of a service called Microsoft Intune to remotely wipe data from devices connected to the company's Microsoft environment. Microsoft did not respond to requests from NBC News for comments or details about the cyberattack despite the nature of this breach.