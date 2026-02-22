Google Just Exposed How Hackers Are Turning AI Into A Super Weapon

One of AI's scariest powers is its ability to quickly scan the internet for all the information specified in a prompt. If an AI can speed up searching for parts to build a gaming PC, it can create lists of victims that hackers can use in future attacks. According to GTIG, AIs can rapidly profile potential targets and tell bad actors everything from their industries to their roles and where they sit in an organization. This gives hackers a plan of attack faster than old-fashioned reconnaissance and can suggest avenues they wouldn't normally consider. One such example was the hacker "UNC6418," who utilized Gemini to seek out sensitive information on members of Ukraine's defense sector for a phishing attempt.

Another way AI can be misused is to make scam messages sound more convincing. After an AI produces a list of potential targets, malicious actors can use the programs to generate content for use in phishing scams. Normally, you can differentiate a phishing attempt from a legitimate email with telltale signs such as grammar and misspellings, but AIs craft phishing emails that look a lot more legit. Even worse, according to GTIG, AI programs can mimic human communication while conversing with targets, thus building a level of trust with their would-be victims.

The hacker "UNC2970" (who was linked to the North Korean government) utilized AIs to target cybersecurity experts and pose as recruiters. One phishing kit GTIG uncovered was COINBAIT, which could phish cryptocurrency investors for credentials. According to the organization, COINBAIT was constructed on the public Lovable AI app. Imagine what could have happened had hackers used a more powerful API.