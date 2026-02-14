Can AI Build You A Gaming PC? Here's The Truth

When shopping around for new PCs, many people prefer to purchase prebuilt computers. These come with all the components and software most users need to get started. However, some people, especially gamers, prefer to purchase components and programs piecemeal and assemble them into their ideal machines. This method is often cheaper than buying a pre-made PC (although some prebuilt computers available through Costco actually beat DIY computer prices). Plus, you have more minute control over the hardware installed under the hood, but that raises the question of how to decide what components to use.

If you are new to the world of PC building, research will only get you so far, since you will inevitably hit roadblocks. When that happens, you should seek advice, so why not use an AI? After all, it has access to the totality of internet knowledge and can compartmentalize this information into easily digestible chunks within seconds.

You could save time and money that way...except not really. Turns out, AI isn't that reliable in the PC components recommendation department, and several experienced PC builders have the evidence to prove it, or at least demonstrate that AI has a long way to go before it can replace Geek Squad members at your local Best Buy.