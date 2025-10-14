10 AI Coding Tools That Actually Make Programming Easier

Staring at a blank editor can stall even the best developers. GitHub Copilot cuts through that silence by acting like a coding partner that always has an idea ready. Trained on billions of lines of code, it delivers real-time completions, predicts your next edit, and suggests alternative approaches when one solution feels off.

Its reach spans numerous programming languages, making it equally useful for a Python script as it is for a Swift app. Copilot doesn't stop at writing code, either. It can generate unit tests, draft documentation, and summarize pull requests. With the Copilot Chat feature, you can ask for explanations, request debugging help, or even get command-line instructions written out for you.

GitHub Copilot also fits into just about every environment developers already use. Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs (Integrated Developer Environments), Xcode, Neovim, GitHub Mobile, and Windows Terminal all support it. Developers can also switch between leading AI models like GPT-4.1, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, or Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash to match their workflow. It offers a free plan that includes 2,000 code completions and 50 chat requests per month. But for $10 per month, you get unlimited code completions and access to advanced features. Meanwhile, eligible students and educators can qualify for special free versions.