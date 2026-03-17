5 Cheap Power Banks That Users Swear By
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Smartphones have become intertwined with our daily lives, and we depend on them for nearly everything. We use our phones to pay for a cup of coffee in the morning, order a ride back home, take pictures of our precious moments for future reference, keep in touch with friends and family, and stay updated on the latest events. While modern smartphones are as powerful as ever due to the continuous improvement in different areas, the battery might struggle to last an entire day, especially if your device is a couple of years old. That's due to the degradation that lithium-ion cells naturally undergo after repeated use.
On top of avoiding the bad habits that drain your phone's battery before the day closes, you should get a power bank as a backup plan just in case your device dies while you're away from a socket. If you're looking for cheap power banks on Amazon, don't just buy blindly. You need to do your research well to find the best options that deliver on their promise.
To make your life easy, we've done extensive research to find power banks that are cheap, well-received, and recommended by other users. Our picks are based on user reviews on Amazon, where we consider models that go for less than $50 and have a solid average rating from a high number of reviews. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
Ohoviv 50,000 mAh Power Bank
If you want a high-capacity power bank that can charge your devices from 0 to 100 several times, you can't go wrong with Ohoviv's Portable Charger, which only costs $29.99. This model has a capacity of 50,000 mAh, which means it can hold enough power to juice up your device multiple times without running out of charge. According to the Amazon listing, it promises to charge an iPhone 17 10 times when full or eight times if you have an iPad Air 5. While the high-capacity cell is a highlight of Ohoviv's offering, it has other characteristics that make it worth buying.
To charge other devices, it has a USB-C port that can output power at up to 22.5 W, which should ensure you can recharge your devices quicker when you need to. It's equipped with three ports, including two USB-A ports and a USB-C port, allowing it to charge three different devices at the same time. Additionally, it has a smart LED display that helps you easily keep track of your remaining charge and avoid stepping outside with a near-empty power bank. This portable charger has been received well by users, and it has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 550 reviews.
Users praise the charger for its high capacity, ability to charge multiple devices at the same time, quick charging speeds, handy smart LED display, and great price. However, it weighs 21.6 ounces, and some users have found it very heavy for their liking. Some say it takes some time to fully charge while others claim they received a defective product. Fortunately, the brand offers a one-year replacement guarantee. Another major caveat is that it's not TSA-compliant, so you won't be able to carry it on airplanes.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10K
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10K is highly rated with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 5,700 reviews and is an Amazon's Choice product. It's not expensive either as it only costs $21.99. As the name suggests, this device has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh and comes with a slim profile measuring 5.99 inches long, 2.81 inches wide, and 0.61 inches thick. It's pretty light and only weighs 8.6 ounces — just slightly more than an iPhone 17 Pro Max – so you can throw it in your backpack or purse and forget it even exists.
With its 10,000 mAh capacity, it can charge an iPhone 15 twice before running out of power or take an iPad Mini 6 from 0 to 100 and still have some leftover charge. It uses a micro-USB port for charging, although you can also use the available USB-C port to juice it up. The same USB-C port can also be used to charge other devices, and there's a single USB-A port, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously.
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10K supports 15 W fast charging, and you can also charge it at the same rate if you use the USB-C port. However, charging it with the micro-USB port is a bit slower with a maximum power input of 12 W. Users love this power bank for its slim profile, fast charging speeds, high battery capacity, and great build quality. However, some have raised concerns about the time it takes to recharge, and some say the battery cells degrade fast.
VEEKTOMX Portable Charger
The VEEKTOMX Portable Charger is another option that many users swear by. Like other options on this list, it's affordable, going for just $26.66, and is highly rated. As of this writing, this model has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 4,000 user reviews. What sets VEEKTOMX's model apart from many other options is that it comes with integrated cables. There are four cables provided: USB-C, USB-A, micro-USB, and Lightning. As a result, you don't have to get an external cable to charge your iOS or Android device. You just grab an appropriate cable and plug it in.
In addition to that, the device also provides two ports: a USB-C port (which supports recharging the power bank and charging other devices) and a USB-A port. With all these cables and ports, this device can charge up to five devices simultaneously. It also packs a 10,000 mAh cell (but there's also a 20,000 mAh model if you need bigger capacity) and is lightweight, weighing just 9.12 ounces and measuring 5.71 inches long, 2.69 inches wide, and 0.72 inches thick. For convenience, it comes with an LED indicator to keep you updated about the remaining battery charge.
If you travel often, this is one of the best TSA-compliant power banks that you can buy. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5, users appreciate it for being TSA-compliant, lightweight to carry, convenient to use thanks to the built-in cables, and for supporting fast charging. But some complain that it stopped working a few months after purchase, and some say it charges slowly.
Ffnpua Portable Charger
Ffnpua's power bank has 20,000 mAh and, unlike other options on this list, it has a built-in plug that you can attach to an extension cord or directly to the wall to recharge it. However, it also gives you a USB-C port for recharging. With this power bank, you get two USB-A ports with one capable of sending up to 22.5 W of power, a USB-C port that can be used to charge other devices or recharge it, and two built-in cables (one with a Lightning tip and the other with a USB-C tip).
In total, it can charge up to five devices at the same time, meaning you can charge your earbuds, phone, watch, and more without any downtime. The USB-C port supports 20W fast charging speeds and can take an iPhone 17 from 0 to 73 percent in just 30 minutes. You also get an LED display that shows the remaining battery level. Considering its 20,000 mAh capacity, this power bank can charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max or Galaxy S25 Ultra two times and still have some charge remaining.
Ffnpua's Portable Charger costs $35.99 and is highly rated on Amazon with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, the highest on this list, from over 400 reviews. Buyers like its high capacity, fast charging speeds, and built-in cables. One of the downsides that some users mention is its weight, with several saying that it's a little heavy to carry around. Some have also had issues with accessing the built-in wall plug.
INIU 22.5 W Portable Charger
The INIU 22.5 W Portable Charger is another great choice if you're looking for a model that many past buyers vouch for. On Amazon, it has received over 31,100 reviews from users, and it has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. A key highlight of this power bank is that it supports 22.5 W fast charging speeds that should help juice up your device quickly when you're low on power. Additionally, with its 20,000 mAh capacity, you should be able to charge your phone several times.
In fact, INIU says it can charge the iPhone 16 four times before running out of charge. And if you have a Go Pro, expect at least six charges. There are three ports available, one USB-A and two USB-C ports, enabling you to charge three devices simultaneously. This model also comes with a detachable cable with USB-C tips on both ends that is tucked into a cable holder on the side for easy storage and an LED display for showing the charge level.
You can buy this power bank for $24.99 in a limited-time deal at the time of writing (though, it often sells for around $30). There are multiple color options including black, beige, blue, green, and red to match your preferred aesthetic. Users cite a variety of reasons why they like this power bank. They say it gets the job done without a fuss, charges devices fast, lasts for a long time, and is built with solid quality. Although some say it's a bit heavy, it recharges slowly, can get hot when charging devices, and some have had issues with the LED display's visibility when outside.
How we selected these cheap power banks
There are many cheap power banks sold on e-commerce sites like Amazon. To find the ones that users recommend and are cheap, we started by establishing a price range for our selection. We chose $50 as our maximum price, but most power banks on our recommendations have listing prices (without any discounts applied) that are much lower than that. Once we established the maximum price, we searched on Amazon for models that are highly rated with at least an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from at least 400 user reviews at the time of writing.
We also considered the actual reviews about each power bank to find the ones that users love and would recommend. Of course, as you would expect from any online reviews, no product is perfect, as different users can have different experiences with the same item. That's why we've also highlighted some of the issues different users had with the products we've discussed.